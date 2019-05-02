Hero launches three new bikes in 200cc segment

By Express News Service

Hero MotoCorp on Wednesday launched three bikes in the 200cc category to expand its presence in the premium segment. The three bikes are different to each other and cater to a different group of consumers. Here is a list what the three bikes have to offer to riders.

XPULSE 200- RS, 97,000/- & XPULSE 200 FI @ RS 105,000/- *

Specification- Adventure motorcycle

A dynamic, on-road-off-road bike XPulse 200 comes with two variants of 200cc engine.

CV Carburetor and Fuel Injection - delivering 18.4 PS Power and 17.1 Nm Torque for real-world performance.

XPulse comes with first-in-class ‘Turn-by-Turn Navigation’, LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, Gear Indicator, Trip meter, service reminder, full LED headlamps and tail lights, under-seat USB charger, protective windshields and luggage plate with bungee hooks.

The XPulse 200 FI variant is available in three colours, including Matte Green, Pearl Fadeless White and Matte Axis Grey, while the Carburetor variant comes in two colours – Sports Red and Black.

XPULSE 200T - RS 94,000/- *

Specifications- Modern Retro looking tourer​

XPulse 200T is powered by a 200cc and a CV Carburetor Engine that delivers 18.4 PS Power and 17.1 Nm Torque.

The motorcycle offers features such as single channel ABS, turn-by-turn navigation, LED headlamp and tail lamp, digital speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity. Design wise, design wise it comes

with round LED headlamp, retro-styled fuel tank and contemporary ribbed seat. The XPulse 200T comes in exciting colours, including Candy Blazing Red, Black, Matte Shield Gold and Matte Axis Grey.

XTREME 200S – RS 98,500/-*

Specification- Sporty and city motorcycle

Good for daily city ride, the Xtreme 200S comes with an all-new aerodynamic fairing for a sporty stance and better wind protection on highways.

The Xtreme 200S is powered by a 200cc air-cooled engine that delivers 18.4 PS Power and 17.1 Nm Torque.

It has more or less similar futures, but additionally comes with 7 step adjustable mono shock suspension that offers better ride handling, 276 mm Front Disc with single channel ABS and 220 mm Rear disc Brakes system for added safety. Comes in three colours- Sports Red, Maple Brown and Panther Black.

*All prices are ex-showroom Delhi