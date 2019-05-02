Home Business

May ATF prices climb 2.5 per cent, airfares may go up

With the grounding of the airline, Indian skies have seen a drop in the number of flights, which has allowed other carriers to sell air tickets at higher prices to maximize profits.

Published: 02nd May 2019 12:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2019 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Airplane

Image used for representational purpose for airplane. ( Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Airfares may rise further as oil companies have raised jet fuel prices by 2.5 per cent from May 1 following a recent rise in crude oil prices. This is the third consecutive month there has been an increase in domestic ATF rates on the back of firming global prices and a weak Indian rupee.  

A kilolitre (1,000 litres) of aviation turbine fuel (ATF) in Delhi and Mumbai will cost Rs 65,067.85 and Rs 65,029.29 in May, up from Rs 63,472.22 and Rs 3,447.54 last month, respectively. Airfares have gone up significantly since Jet Airways started grounding its planes due to a severe financial crunch.

With the grounding of the airline, Indian skies have seen a drop in the number of flights, which has allowed other carriers to sell air tickets at higher prices to maximize profits. Airlines have ordered new planes on lease to fill the gap, but officials said this would take time to happen. “The 2.5 per cent increase in ATF prices is expected to affect air travel, especially ahead of the peak travel season,”said Sharat Dhall, COO (B2C), Yatra.com.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Airfares fuel prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Odisha braces for Cyclone Fani
Gallery
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
Mumbai Indians prevailed over Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai to qualify for the IPL playoffs. (Photo | AP)
Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over to reach playoffs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp