SC lashes out at Amrapali over ‘first-degree crime’

The hearing remained inconclusive and would continue tomorrow.

Supreme Court of India. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Terming the ‘cheating’ of homebuyers by the Amrapali Group a ‘first-degree crime’, the Supreme Court on Wednesday warned all those involved in such activities saying no matter how powerful the people behind ‘this mess’ were, they will be booked and prosecuted.

“Fate is written on the wall for the group and its directors,” the bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra observed, rejecting claims of no wrongdoing by the real estate developer.

The bench said it cannot believe the justification given by Amrapali for alleged diversion of funds of over Rs 3,500 crore, considering its dubious conduct and observed, “You have committed a first-degree crime by cheating thousands of homebuyers. We should have cancelled the licences of statutory auditors of Amrapali for indulging in fraudulent practice long back and sent them to jail. We are saying in open court that there are powerful people behind this mess but no matter how powerful they are, we will book them and prosecute them. We are not going to spare anybody.”

The remarks came after senior advocates Geeta Luthra and Gaurav Bhatia, appearing for the group, said there was no wrongdoing on their part and there was no diversion of Rs 3,500 crore as claimed by the court-appointed forensic auditors.

“We have to believe the forensic auditors and their report looking at your (Amrapali’s) dubious conduct. You have yourself admitted in your earlier affidavit that Rs 2,990 crore of homebuyers’ money was diverted and now you are claiming that there was no diversion. You have made a peon as your director and he purchases shares worth crores of rupees for Amrapali. Is this not correct?” the bench said.

The hearing remained inconclusive and would continue tomorrow.

