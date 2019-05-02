SpiceJet offers 19 more flights from Mumbai from May 4 

By PTI

MUMBAI: No-frills carrier SpiceJet Thursday announced launch of 19 more flights connecting the city with various other domestic destinations, beginning the weekend.

This the fourth time SpiceJet has been expanding its network in less than a month, particularly since the grounding of Jet Airways last month.

With these additional flights, since April 1, SpiceJet has added 65 new flights which includes 40 flights connecting Mumbai, 10 connecting Delhi and eight flights connecting Mumbai and Delhi, as per the release.

All the new flights will be operational daily, except the services on the Mumbai-Kochi-Mumbai sector, which will be operational all days except Tuesdays, the airline said.

With the new flights, its connectivity to Madurai, Jammu, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Jaipur and Guwahati with Mumbai will improve considerably, the airline added.

"We are taking all measures to deal with the shortage of capacity in the market. With these new and additional flights, we aim to minimise the inconvenience caused to passengers due to the ongoing crisis in the industry," said Shilpa Bhatia, chief sales and revenue officer.

As part of this latest expansion, SpiceJet will provide connectivity to Madurai from Mumbai with a direct daily flight, the first by any domestic low-cost airline, the release said.

Besides, the airline has also introduced new flights on the Mumbai-Jammu (via Srinagar), Mumbai-Dehradun-Mumbai and Mumbai-Guwahati-Mumbai sectors.

It also said the operations on the Mumbai-Srinagar, Mumbai-Coimbatore-Mumbai, Mumbai-Kochi-Mumbai and Mumbai-Jaipur-Mumbai are being scaled up by adding a second direct flight on these routes.

Additionally, the airline has also enhanced operations on Srinagar-Jammu route with a third frequency and on Mumbai- Chennai-Mumbai route with an additional fourth flight.

The ariline will deploy Boeing 737s on these routes.