Home Business

After high compliance during DeMo, GST rollout, tax e-filings drop in FY19

Income tax filings, which appeared unstoppable until recently, seem to be having a change of heart.

Published: 03rd May 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

fictitious_firms_GST
By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Income tax filings, which appeared unstoppable until recently, seem to be having a change of heart. Latest data shows that tax e-filings declined in FY19 to 66.8 million from 67.5 million in FY18. This is the first time in recent years that income tax filings saw a de-growth, and if the trend persists, it will affect the country’s fiscal math, which already is seeing signs of trouble from several quarters.

FY19’s decline comes amid high growth seen post-demonetisation and GST rollout, when the tax filings grew at an enviable 43 per cent in FY16, and 22 and 28 per cent in FY17 and FY18, respectively. Similarly, growth in registered filers too is contracting. While they grew 21 per cent in FY16, registered filers’ growth dropped with a giant thud to 15 per cent in FY19.

“It begs the question whether compliance was weaker in the latter part of FY19 given that the number of registered filers continued to see steady growth. If compliance has been weak, the new government will aim at increasing the filings and collections in FY20,” noted Suvodeep Rakshit, analyst, Kotak Economic Research. The good news is that the contribution of high-income tax filers is steadily rising.

For instance, the share of filers with annual taxable income of less than `5 lakh fell to 76.2 per cent in FY19 from 86.2 per cent in FY12, while those in the income bracket of `5-10 lakh account for 16.4 per cent, up from 8.5 per cent. Muted income tax filings growth comes when indirect tax revenue is weak, with revenue buoyancy falling behind budget estimates. Declining tax revenue is what the government would like to avoid at all costs to not upset the economic applecart.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Income tax filings GST

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp