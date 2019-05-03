Home Business

Cricketing season and promotional offers boost KFC, Pizza Hut sales

Aggressive discounting by online food aggregators seems to be lending support to quick service restaurants (QSR), with brands delivering robust sales.

Published: 03rd May 2019

By Sesa Sen 
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Aggressive discounting by online food aggregators seems to be lending support to quick service restaurants (QSR), with brands delivering robust sales. In the quarter ended March, both KFC and Pizza Hut propped up by parent Yum! Brands, kicking off the year on a strong note. KFC clocked system sales growth of 26 per cent year-on-year (YoY), while Pizza Hut saw sales jump 11 per cent.

This marks the tenth consecutive quarter of positive system sales growth for both the brands in the country.

Yum! measures growth through system sales, a metric similar to same-store sales, which is measured through sales at outlets, both company-owned and franchise-run, operational for at least a year.

“Aggressive discounting by online food aggregators during the ongoing cricketing season and strong promotional offers run by these tech players are the factors that is supporting to these brands.

We expect these drivers to sustain in the ensuing quarter as well in the light of the uptick in discretionary consumption and strong support rendered by food tech apps,” said Abneesh Roy, senior vice-president at Edelweiss Securities.

Admitting that the burger chain’s association with food aggregators over the last few months had helped the restaurant chain reach more consumers, Samir Menon, Managing Director, KFC India, said, “This continued momentum attests to our three-pronged strategy on building our core business through exciting innovations like KFC Double Down, strengthening affordability across the menu categories, and expanding access through new store openings and delivery.”

Further, Zomato and Swiggy are in expansion mode and increasing their penetration with their coffers full from investor funding. “The platforms are likely to fight it out even in tier- III and IV markets to grab a pie of the online food delivery market,” Roy added.

Zomato has a presence across 165 cities, about 90 per cent of which were added after July 2018. Swiggy too widened its footprint from 30 cities in October 2018 to 100 in March 2019. While there are a significant number of platforms that cater to the online food ordering ecosystem, tech platform Dineout is said to be piloting differential menu pricing and in-restaurant food ordering.

