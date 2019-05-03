Inflation estimates had large projection errors, says RBI

Home Business

Official at RBI on Thursday made a startling confession: that the central bank’s inflation estimates, at least on two counts, had ‘large projection errors.’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Official at RBI on Thursday made a startling confession: that the central bank’s inflation estimates, at least on two counts, had ‘large projection errors.’ But the RBI wasn’t alone in such inadvertent goof-ups on price rise. In fact, globally, since the 2008 financial crisis, several central banks predicted excessively high inflation estimates. As for India, actual inflation undershot forecasts.

“...Headline inflation projections in India during April 2015 and September 2018 saw two periods of large projection errors, viz. October 2016-March 2017, and June-September 2018. Both episodes were associated with unanticipated sharp fall in food inflation, particularly in case of perishables,” noted the authors of the study on Inflation Forecasts: Recent Experience in India and a Cross-country Assessment. The study was done by officials from RBI’s Monetary Policy Department and released as part of RBI’s Mint Street Memos.

The first episode was in the context of demonetisation, and the second was related to unusually low summer vegetable price rise, followed by significant winter correction due to unanticipated excess supply conditions. According to the authors, deviations of actual outcomes from forecasts can occur due to a change in initial conditions and high volatility in the baseline assumptions of key conditioning variables such as crude oil prices. Cross-country evidence suggests that there was a positive correlation of forecast errors with the share of food in the CPI basket.

After the forecast errors are standardised (with respect to actual inflation rates in different countries), there was some flattening of the relationship between forecast errors and the share of the food group, and forecast errors by RBI staff become comparable to those in other countries included in the study. “Including the period of demonetisation, bias in forecast errors turns out to be statistically significant. The forecasts by the RBI staff have been by and large efficient, though there have been deviations of actual inflation from the forecasts.

The forecast errors (excluding the period October 2016-June 2017) are not correlated over 1-3 quarter ahead forecast horizons,” they noted. Forecasts errors can occur due to model mis-specifications, and therefore the staff at RBI endeavour to refine its modelling and forecasting approaches, and strengthen the information collecting systems on an ongoing basis to minimise errors in the face of large and unanticipated shocks. Inflation forecasts are critical for monetary policy and play a special role in inflation targeting framework by acting as an intermediate target.

RBI

