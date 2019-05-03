Home Business

Insurers asked to make provisions for IL&FS, Reliance Capital defaults

It can be noted that last month, the Reserve Bank had asked banks to disclosure their exposure to IL&FS and its group entities as the NCLAT verdict was pending.

Published: 03rd May 2019 06:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

ILFS_CRISIS

IL and FS. Infrastructure Leasing and Financial Services. (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Like banks, insurance companies will also have to make full provisions for their defaulting exposure to cash-strapped IL&FS group and the two Reliance Capital arms which were downgraded recently, the insurance regulator said Friday.

The regulator said the insurers with exposure to Anil Ambani-run Reliance Capital's subsidiaries--Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Commercial Finance--will have to make provisions for debt of these companies which were downgraded by Care Ratings last month.

Thursday, the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had allowed banks to declare their defaulting accounts of IL&FS (Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services) and its group companies as NPAs.

It can be noted that last month, the Reserve Bank had asked banks to disclosure their exposure to IL&FS and its group entities as the NCLAT verdict was pending.

"Yes, insurance companies will have to make full provisions for the defaulting accounts of IL&FS," Irdai chairman SC Khuntia told reporters on the sidelines of an event meet organised by the industry lobby Ficci.

Some insurers have already made adequate provisions for all non-standard accounts of IL&FS, he added.

Khuntia flagged concerns on corporate governance at insurance companies and asked them to look into such issues to ensure fairness and transparency.

"I have asked insurers to be careful about related party transactions. It has to be at arm's length," he said.

"We have seen what kind of turmoil has happened in the NBFC sector but I am confident that the insurance industry will not have that kind of a problem. In fact, insurers are meant to provide stability in times of economic turmoil," he added.

On the downgrade of Reliance Home Finance and Reliance Commercial Finance by Care Ratings last month, Khuntia said "those insurers with exposure to debt instruments of these companies will have to make provisions.

"Earlier IL&FS was downgraded and now two more companies have been downgraded. Insurers with exposure to the debt instrument of these two firms will have to give a similar treatment as they treat their IL&FS accounts," he said.

Care downgraded long term debt program of Reliance Home Finance from BBB+ to D and that Reliance Commercial Finance to C from BBB+.

Khuntia also asked insurers to focus more on growth and not on market share.

"If your growth is high then you don't have to bother about market share. All of us should put our heads together so that the market grows."

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IL&FS group Reliance Capita Anil Ambani Reliance Home Finance Reliance Commercial Finance

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp