Kerala capital to host Asia's largest tech startup conclave 'Huddle Kerala'

Published: 03rd May 2019 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Huddle Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The second edition of "Huddle Kerala," one of Asias largest startup ecosystem congregations, will be held at Kovalam near here from September 27.

The two day-event is envisaged to offer a unique platform for startups to showcase their products before a wide array of technology and industry leaders from around the world.

"Huddle Kerala 2019," being organised by the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) in association with Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) at Hotel Leela Raviz, will be hosting the best technology experts and Marketing leadership, an official release said here.

"The two-day conclave will be a perfect venue for interactive sessions for entrepreneurs.

It will offer a rare opportunity for startups to exhibit their products before experts in the industry," said KSUM CEO Dr Saji Gopinath.

The event will be the focal point for tech start-ups and the entire spectrum of stakeholders of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, including the government, investors, mentors, and industry, it said.

It will provide opportunities for showcasing the technology to startups, industry experts, decision-makers and others connected to the ecosystem.

Besides, there will be scope for partnering with the government of Kerala, one of the most proactive state regimes in embracing emerging technologies and creating a vibrant ecosystem for innovation, it said.

Kerala has more than 1,500 registered startups with $38 million-plus funding received between 2017-18.

The conference will be packed with activities including several side events like Leadership Talks, Tech Talks, Fireside Chat, Beach Side Huddle, Speed Dating with Investors On Boat, startup demo, seminars and many more.

The speaker line-up includes successful founders, serial entrepreneurs, investors, academia, government officials, diplomats and the industry bigwigs from across the globe.

The meet will focus on the emerging and future technology sectors like Blockchain, Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Big Data, Digital Entertainment, AR/VR, Drone Tech, UI/UX, and e-Gov/m-Gov, etc.

For more details, visit: https://huddle.net.in The first edition of "Huddle Kerala 2019", held in April 2018 here, had about 2,000 startups, more than 30 speakers, 15 investors, Beach Side Huddle with industry leaders, Hackathon and many more activities.

The event was attended by more than 1,500 delegates, the release added.

