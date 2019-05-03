Home Business

Sensex rises over 100 points in early trade

Top gainers in early session were Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, ONGC, HDFC, Coal India, Asian Paints, M&M, SBI, NTPC, Kotak Bank and RIL, rising up to 2.46 per cent.

Published: 03rd May 2019 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2019 10:57 AM   |  A+A-

sensex, stock exchange, bombay, BSE, Nifty

File Image of BSE. (File | Reuters )

By PTI

MUMBAI: The benchmark BSE Sensex rose over 100 points Friday led by gains in banking and auto stocks amid sustained foreign fund inflow and easing crude prices.

The 30-share index was trading 107.81 points, or 0.28 per cent, higher at 39,089.24.

Similarly, the NSE Nifty up 22.45 points, or 0.91 per cent, at 11,747.20.

In the previous session, the BSE bourse settled 50.12 points, or 0.13 per cent, lower at 38,981.43; and the broader Nifty slipped 23.40 points, or 0.20 per cent, to close at 11,724.75.

Top gainers in early session were Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Maruti, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, ONGC, HDFC, Coal India, Asian Paints, M&M, SBI, NTPC, Kotak Bank and RIL, rising up to 2.46 per cent.

On the other hand, HCL Tech, TCS, Infosys, HUL, Tata Steel, Vedanta, IndusInd Bank and Yes Bank were the top losers, shedding up to 2.45 per cent.

According to traders, recovery in auto and banking stocks led to the rise in key indices.

Unabated foreign fund inflow and easing crude oil prices too lifted investor mood.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.40 per cent lower at USD 70.47 per barrel.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought equity worth Rs 597.54 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) sold shares to the tune of Rs 791.69 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

On the currency front, the rupee was trading up at 69.28 against the US dollar in early trade.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq ended in the red on Thursday.

Elsewhere in Asia, Korea's Kospi and Hong Kong's Hang Seng were trading in the red in early deals, while other major bourses in China and Japan were shut for holidays.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SENSEX Nifty STOCK OPENING

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Trees uprooted as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha coast. (Photo: Siba Mohanty | EPS)
Cyclone Fani unleashes fury as it makes landfall near Puri
TNIE Explores: Where is Pariyerum Perumal's appa now?
Gallery
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
Have you heard of a patron saint who is remembered annually through a unique celebration involving a parade of live snakes? Yes, you heard that right. Click to view photos! (Photos | AFP)
IN PHOTOS | This Italian village parades live snakes to celebrate Saint Dominic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp