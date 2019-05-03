Small and medium industries boost local economy’s growth: Microsoft

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Farhana Haque, Microsoft India Group Director, has called on the small and medium-sized entreprises (SMEs) to update their personal computers (PCs), older than four years, to reduce the maintenance cost and increase productivity.

Speaking at an event here on Thursday, Farhana said SMEs play a vital role in generating jobs and help boost local economic growth. “A survey commissioned by Microsoft and Intel found out that 30 per cent SMEs in India are using PCs older than four years. Using such computers cost them Rs 93,500 a year. “The SMEs look for options so that they can digitise their businesses, and we, with HP, Dell, Lenovo and Acer, are working to ensure that they get those PCs that cater to their operational needs,” she said.