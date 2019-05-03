Home Business

Small and medium industries boost local economy’s growth: Microsoft

Farhana Haque, Microsoft India Group Director urged SMEs to update their four year old PCs to reduce the maintenance cost and increase productivity.

Micrsoft India devices group director Farhana Haque duirng a discussion on 'Use of PCs to drive SMEs growth and buying new PCs at the price of using older PCs' at a hotel in Vijayawada | P Ravindra Babu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Farhana Haque, Microsoft India Group Director, has called on the small and medium-sized entreprises (SMEs) to update their  personal computers (PCs), older than four years, to reduce the maintenance cost and increase productivity. 

Speaking at an event here on Thursday, Farhana said SMEs play a vital role in generating jobs and help boost local economic growth.  “A survey commissioned by Microsoft and Intel found out that 30 per cent SMEs in India are using PCs older than four years. Using such computers cost them Rs 93,500 a year. “The SMEs look for options so that they can digitise their businesses, and we, with HP, Dell, Lenovo and Acer, are working to ensure that they get those PCs that cater to their operational needs,” she said.

