Troubled firms may get interim funds

JAYANTA ROYCH OWDHURY By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government would like the insolvency process to have a built-in clause that provides for interim funding support for firms under liquidation so that they can be sold as going concerns.

“Allowing firms to go under while the insolvency process is on means lower realisation, besides job losses and wastage of assets. We would prefer interim funds to be sanctioned by the banks that have brought a corporate debtor before the bankruptcy court so that they can realize better value while protecting jobs,” said a top finance ministry official.

North Bloc’s feeling seems to have percolated down to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board, which has in its recent draft document stated: “Stakeholders suggest that since the secured financial creditors will be the major beneficiaries of the liquidation estate, they should consider providing interim finance to facilitate sale as a going concern.”

The recent Jet Airways experience, where lack of interim funds saw the airline shut down operations and throw some 20,000 people out of their jobs is cited as a glaring example. Officials believe that after being shut down, the airline when sold either as a whole concern through bidding or in parts will fetch very little value. “The actual hit on the banks will be far higher than if interim funds had been given,” said an official.

“The real value of a company lies in its business. If the business dies out, then the rest is the value of assets and a very doubtful value for the brand,” he pointed out. However, bankers believe that any compulsory provision for interim funding will turn out to be an albatross for them. “If you give any interim funding to a corporate debtor under liquidation, it will be classified as NPA. A separate dispensation will be required from RBI to give this money and not have it classified as an NPA.

Besides, bankers would need provisions which make it abundantly clear that the first charge on monies realized from the sale of these companies will go towards reimbursing them for the interim funding,” pointed out Sanjay Bhattacharya, former managing director of State Bank of India. Bankers also believe it should be left to them to take a call on whether interim funding should be given at all. “It is no use wasting money in cases where a firm cannot be revived,” pointed out Bhattacharya.