Better policy, maturing ecosystem pull India up the startup ladder

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has climbed 20 ranks to take the 17th spot in the Startup Ecosystem Rankings Report 2019 that ranks some 100 countries and 1,000 cities. However, only two Indian cities — Bengaluru at 11th position and New Delhi at 18th — figure in the top 20 cities list. The study, a bi-annual report by StartupBlink which studies a number of parameters, says some 3,800 new startups were launched in India during the last one year.

The country’s startups managed to garner some $11 billion in funding through some 743 deals during the calendar year 2018, an average of $ 14.8 million per deal. E-commerce, consumer services and fintech were the sectors which received the most funding. While pointing out how China and Singapore have lost momentum in startup enterprises on the Asian front, the report says: “Luckily, there is one Asian country making a swift climb in the rankings: India has climbed 20 spots and is now ranked 17th.”

India’s rapid rise is partly due to better policy design, but mostly because the entire eco-system has improved in many cities. Said Prasanto Kumar Roy, senior director at FTI Consulting, a Washington-based business advisory firm: “India has gone up the start-up ladder mainly because start-ups which were founded about a decade ago have now matured as success stories attracting millions of dollars in funding. This naturally attracts younger entrepreneurs to replicate peer models… Besides this, the eco-system in terms of peer support, VC funding, co-working space, brain-storming with fellow entrepreneurs have all come up now.”

Bengaluru, which jumped up some 21 places to take the 11th spot just behind Moscow and ahead of Paris, Austin and Tokyo, “accounts for about 35 per cent of the country’s one million IT professionals,” StartupBlink stated. “A large talent pool of entrepreneurs, lower costs compared to many Asian cities, the weather, a coffee bar culture where entrepreneurs meet-up, the presence of mentors, VC funds and, most importantly, quality engineering personnel are some of the key reasons why Bengaluru has emerged as India’s Silicon Valley for start-ups,” said Roy.

Some 94 per cent of Bengaluru-based founders have a technical background, the highest rate in the world, say analysts. Among the city’s startup successes have been Flipkart, Inmobi and RedBus.

“While Bangalore bags the limelight with many successful startups, Delhi makes its mark with stories like Zomato, Delhivery, etc. Slowly but steadily, investors are becoming more serious about startups based out of Delhi and Noida and the startup scene is maturing,” StartupBlink said.

Roy agrees that other cities are maturing as start-up hotspots. “Delhi is strong, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and even Chandigarh are also becoming bigger hotspots.” New Delhi ranks 18th in the ranking list, while Mumbai stands at 29, Chennai at 74, and Hyderabad at 75. All of them have gone up the ladder over the last two years, but the biggest jumps have been recorded by Chennai and Hyderabad, which were at the 217th and 190th spots two years ago. Globally, there has been no change in rankings in the top four slots occupied by the USA, UK, Canada and Israel, which are known in the startup ecosystem as the ‘Big 4’ club.