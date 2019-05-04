Home Business

Cognizant slashes revenue growth outlook post dismal Q1 earnings

Following this, the company's revised forecast for 2019 revenue growth in the range of 3.6-5.1 per cent in constant currency, from 7-9 per cent earlier.

Cognizant

Cognizant (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Faced with sluggish demand in its financial and healthcare business, IT major Cognizant reported poor first-quarter earnings, prompting the management of the Nasdaq-listed company to slash its full-year revenue growth outlook to nearly half. In the three months ended March 31, the US-based company delivered over 15 per cent drop in net income at $441 million, from $521 million a year ago.

Following this, the company’s revised forecast for 2019 revenue growth in the range of 3.6-5.1 per cent in constant currency, from 7-9 per cent earlier. Guidance for the second quarter has also been revised down to 3.9-4.9 per cent. The firm has closed the March quarter with 2.85 lakh employees, over 75 per cent of whom work in India. Meanwhile, markets gave a thumbs down with Nifty IT index slipping nearly two per cent as investors grew bearish on prospects for the sector. 

“It was a disappointing first-quarter performance... the company’s reliance on financial services sector has been weighing on its overall revenue growth in the past few quarters,” chief executive officer Brian Humphries said in his first interaction with analysts after taking over in February. Revenue from financial services, which contributes 34.9 per cent of the company’s revenue, declined by 1.7 per cent year-on-year, while healthcare revenue (28.3 per cent of overall revenue) grew by 3.9 per cent; products and resources revenue (22.2 per cent of overall) grew by 11.3 per cent; and Communications, Media and Technology revenue (14.5 per cent of overall) grew by 16.9 per cent.

During the call, Humphries also made three observations. “First, notwithstanding the disappointing first quarter performance, the market opportunity is robust… Our customer centricity is as strong as ever. Second, we know we can and we must do better. Third, we recognise that we need to regain the revenue momentum, we have lost over the last 18-24 months.”

