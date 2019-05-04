Home Business

Compulsory bonds for big borrowers a burden

The Central government is mulling over the need to tweak rules governing large corporate borrowers which came into effect from April this year.

Published: 04th May 2019 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Jayanta Roy Chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Central government is mulling over the need to tweak rules governing large corporate borrowers which came into effect from April this year. The rules stipulate that borrowers with debt of over Rs 100 crore must raise 25 per cent of their annual incremental borrowings through the bond market. The rules formulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) flows from a Union Budget announcement that it would “consider mandating, beginning with large corporates, to meet about one-fourth of their financing needs from the debt market.”

The problem, officials said, is that given the fact that these bonds are mostly bought by mutual funds, financial institutions and individuals; and given the number of worrying defaults in the bond market, enforcing the rule at this stage may cause more pain to bond buyers later.“The rule book talks of AA or above-rated corporates. But the problem is many AA and above rated firms have had issues… Look at IL&FS and Essel Group bonds,” said officials.

Some 10 UTI mutual funds are currently facing problems due to exposure in IL&FS group companies. UTI Banking and PSU Debt Fund saw its net asset value fall by 6.7 per cent on April 30, after marking down investments in the non-convertible debentures of an IL&FS special purpose vehicle — Jorabat Shillong Expressway Ltd.  Similarly, last month, Kotak Mutual Fund deferred ‘full redemption’ in six fixed maturity plans that held papers of two Essel subsidiaries.

“Most really good corporates will anyway try to avoid going in for bond issues as interest loan on bonds are higher, penalties are lower,” said Sanjay Bhattacharyya, former State Bank of India MD.

THE BOND RULE
The SEBI rule says that in the first two years of operations, this compulsion on floating bonds, if a large corporate wants to borrow further, will have a  “comply or explain” approach, after which the corporates which do not issue bonds to the extent demanded will be penalised. The penalty will be 0.2-0.3 per cent of the shortfall from the 25 per cent rule. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bonds SEBI

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp