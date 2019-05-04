HUL Q4 net profit up 14 Per cent at Rs 1,538 crore

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Hindustan Unilever (HUL), the leading FMCG company in the country, reported 14 per cent rise in January-March quarter net profit to Rs 1,538 crore and a 13 per cent growth in EBITDA (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) at Rs 2,321 crore, compared to the corresponding period last year.

“Prudent management of volatility in costs (crude and currency led) along with improved mix and operating leverage has driven margin improvement,” HUL said in a release. Domestic consumer growth was at 9 per cent with underlying volume growth at 7 per cent, and the EBIDTA margin was up 90 basis points. Considering the softness in rural consumption side, the growth numbers are broadly in line with expectations, said Naveen Trivedi, analyst, HDFC Securities.

“Our focus on strengthening the core and leading market development has been consistently delivering good results,” said Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, HUL. Near-term market growth has moderated given the macroeconomic indicators, and commodities and currency will continue to be volatile, HUL said.