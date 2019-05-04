Home Business

HUL Q4 net profit up 14 Per cent at Rs 1,538 crore

Domestic consumer growth was at 9 per cent with underlying volume growth at 7 per cent, and the EBIDTA margin was up 90 basis points.

Published: 04th May 2019 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2019 11:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Hindustan Unilever (HUL), the leading FMCG company in the country, reported 14 per cent rise in January-March quarter net profit to Rs 1,538 crore and a 13 per cent growth in EBITDA (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization) at Rs 2,321 crore, compared to the corresponding period last year.

“Prudent management of volatility in costs (crude and currency led) along with improved mix and operating leverage has driven margin improvement,” HUL said in a release. Domestic consumer growth was at 9 per cent with underlying volume growth at 7 per cent, and the EBIDTA margin was up 90 basis points. Considering the softness in rural consumption side, the growth numbers are broadly in line with expectations, said Naveen Trivedi, analyst, HDFC Securities.

“Our focus on strengthening the core and leading market development has been consistently delivering good results,” said Sanjiv Mehta, chairman and managing director, HUL. Near-term market growth has moderated given the macroeconomic indicators, and commodities and currency will continue to be volatile, HUL said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HUL FMCG

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man in red T-shirt slaps Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo | Screengrab from the video)
WATCH | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal gets slapped again
Plane with no deaths Damaged structures and tress are seen amid gusty winds of cyclone Fani. (Photo: AP)
WATCH | Cyclone Fani weakens after causing massive destruction in Odisha
Gallery
Shubman Gill showed maturity beyond years as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets. (Photo | AP)
Shubman Gill helps KKR knock KXIP out of IPL 2019
Extremely Severe cyclonic storm Fani made landfall at the Odisha coast near Puri at 8 AM. IN PIC: Street shops are seen collapsed due to gusty winds preceding the landfall of cyclone Fani on the outskirts of Puri. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rain pounds Odisha as Cyclone Fani makes landfall near Puri
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp