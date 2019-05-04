IT revenue forecasts offer no clarity

By Express News Service

Traditionally, revenue guidance gives a broad direction of where the industry is headed. But FY20 estimates by four large IT firms in India are so disparate that they have left market watchers clueless about the coming quarters. The country’s largest software services exporter TCS gave a healthy projection of 26-28 per cent, but Wipro stood at the opposite end, expecting a flat or even de-growth of 1 per cent for this quarter. These forecasts may be poles apart, but all agree on one thing: they are no longer covered in glory.

Cognizant, which announced its results on Friday, has only deepened the belief that uncertainty lurks ahead. It not only missed first-quarter estimates, but also halved its FY20 guidance to 3.6-5.1 per cent in constant currency terms as against its own estimate of 7-9 per cent earlier. This was reason enough for traders — already miffed with large cap IT firms — to pull the plug. Subsequently, IT stocks including Infosys and TCS came under pressure on the bourses on Friday.

The US-based firm, with a significant presence in India, had its reasons for faring so poorly, like sluggish demand in healthcare and other verticals. But, it confirmed worse fears that growth could reverse as the demand slow down was widening now to the banking sector, which may implement spending curbs in 2019.

“Cognizant’s poor performance surprised us. Weak revenue growth and a guidance cut reflects execution challenges in the company rather than industry-wide growth slowdown. The transition to a profitable growth model initiated a couple of years back had its share of challenges which have been compounded by slippages in execution,” noted Kawaljeet Saluja, Analyst, Kotak Institutional Equities Research.

For IT firms, the cupboard was once full of unbeatable growth prospects, but is now almost bare. Large caps including Infosys, TCS and Wipro — accounting for over 70 per cent of India’s total IT sales — saw below par or modest performance in FY19, with TCS being an exception. But, more than the performance in the last fiscal, investors are upset about bleak FY20 prospects.

When Infosys announced results last month, it got a one-two punch with the stock seeing its steepest fall in six months, while brokerages downgraded it on its disappointing revenue forecast. Its revenue guidance stood at 7.5-9.5 per cent in constant currency terms and an operating margin forecast of 21-23 per cent, down from 22-24 per cent in FY19. “The modest financial performance and unexciting outlook mean a valuation discount over TCS and it should further widen to 25 per cent from current levels of 10 per cent,” Emkay Research said in a report last month.

Infosys reasoned that lower margin guidance was due to continued investments for future growth and sales revitalization and, perhaps to sweeten the deal, it offered Rs 17.50 per share as a dividend, but investors aren’t really pleased. Wipro’s prospects too seem to be falling faster than forecasts. Revenue growth of 1 per cent in the March quarter comes just as analysts were hoping growth was coming back.

In its defence, the firm said it has a healthy deal pipeline including double-digit growth in deal wins, and FY20 could be better than FY19. But, the current quarter’s guidance (-1 to 1 per cent) has punctured hopes of a return to the good old days. Perhaps not to dampen spirits, Wipro’s board also approved a Rs 10,500-crore buyback proposal (at about 16 per cent premium), but it remains to be seen if shareholders and analysts will be impressed.

The only outlier was TCS, which gave margin guidance of 26-28 per cent for FY20. The March quarter was its best in 15 quarters, where profit grew 17 per cent alongside an 18.5 per cent spurt in revenue. But, the question is whether it can sustain the momentum? If so, for how long?

No Cheer

While TCS, the country’s largest software services exporter, gave a healthy revenue growth projection of 26-28 per cent, Wipro stood at the opposite end expecting a flat or even de-growth of 1 per cent for the current quarter

Cognizant, meanwhile, not only missed first-quarter estimates but also halved its FY20 guidance to 3.6-5.1 per cent in constant currency terms from the earlier 7-9 per cent

Sweeter deals for investors