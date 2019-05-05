Home Business

Reliance Group rebuts Rahul Gandhi's charge of Anil Ambani being crony capitalist

Reliance Group said Gandhi, in a "cavalier fashion, has continued his campaign of calumny, disinformation, distortion and malicious lies".

Published: 05th May 2019

Congress President Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rebutting Rahul Gandhi's charge that Anil Ambani is a crony capitalist, Reliance Group Sunday said the group got over Rs 1 lakh crore of contracts during the UPA rule and the Congress president is continuing his campaign of "calumny, disinformation, distortion and malicious lies".

The Reliance Group, reacting to Gandhi's recent media statements, issued a statement to say that the Congress president "has attributed no basis to these claims whatsoever, and neither has he provided any credible evidence at all to justify his derogatory and defamatory campaign".

Gandhi, in his recent media statements, has termed Anil Ambani as a crony capitalist and dishonest.

Reliance Group said Gandhi, in a "cavalier fashion, has continued his campaign of calumny, disinformation, distortion and malicious lies".

"He has singled out our group chairman Anil D Ambani as allegedly a crony capitalist and dishonest businessman - all obviously patently untrue statements," the statement said.

The Reliance Group also said that during the 10-year Congress-led UPA regime between 2004 and 2014, Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group was awarded projects of over Rs 1 lakh crore across diverse infrastructure sectors such as power, telecom, roads, metro, by a government-led by the Congress party.

"The Reliance Group takes this opportunity to request Rahul Gandhi to clarify whether his government, for 10 long years, was supporting an alleged crony capitalist and dishonest businessman, to use Gandhi's own words," the statement added.

 

  • ST, Mumbai
    If he still managed to drive the ADAG group to the ground in spite of receiving contracts worth ?1-lakh cr??? ???? That does say a lot about Anil's business acumen!!! ????
    1 day ago reply
