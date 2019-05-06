Home Business

Over a long horizon, stock markets give satisfactory returns

Mirae Asset Mutual Fund has introduced a Focused Fund that will invest in select 30-stocks without a theme or cap bias.

Published: 06th May 2019 04:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2019 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

Sensex

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By MC Vaijayanti
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund has introduced a Focused Fund that will invest in select 30-stocks without a theme or cap bias. Gaurav Mishra, Senior Fund Manager, speaks about the fund and also the current market conditions. 

The idea behind a focused multi-cap fund?
In a multi-cap fund, we have flexibility to have whatever weights and stocks, etc, from across market caps according to the opportunity at any given time, and the focused fund will have maximum 30 stocks. It is not a theme-based or sector-heavy fund. We want it to be sectorally divergent, at 10-12 sectors. It is appropriate for those who are already familiar with equity as an asset class and probably have some core in equity mutual fund space, large-caps or such offering. 

But the benchmark here is a wider NSE 200.
At one extreme, one can have a portfolio that mimics the benchmark. It will be like setting up an index fund, where the portfolio will behave how the benchmark behaves. There will be no additional volatility on account of individual stocks, because they are all in line with the weights of the benchmark. At the same time, there will be no alpha created. Whereas in this, we will be cutting down to only 30, and weights that are going to be different; our conviction calls will be at play, so that the chances of satisfactory returns are very much here, above the benchmark.

What about the timing?
This kind of offering is appropriate for investors who have a long time horizon. We are ideally going to be picking up stocks, constructing a portfolio with a three-year horizon. Structurally, I am confident that over a long horizon, markets will give satisfactory returns; actually, much better than the alternate asset classes.

Should investors in general be worried about entering the market now?
Markets aren’t overheated. There is hopefully a correction that has already started, but it is not at a bad level. It is conceivable that after elections, volatility levels are slightly lower or higher. As far as we are concerned, focus should be on individual stocks; that is what matters and not the markets. 

Economic indicators and the current market pace don’t seem to be in sync?
Short-term, there will always be noise and volatility with the high-frequency economic indicators. In the recent past, auto sales, personal vehicles and two-wheelers have been volatile, weak and sluggish. Yet, there can be other indicators like steel consumption, cement consumption, price hikes in cement and some other data that suggest activity is still apace. While World Bank and International Monetary Fund might have slashed GDP by a few basis points, that doesn’t change the picture per se. As a fund manager, we have to live with short-term volatility. My decisions are actually made on long-term. 

Is there hope for consumption-based ideas?
There has been some sense of slowdown in some categories. It is not uniform. Post GST, we are seeing enough categories where demand outlook is very robust in segments where shift has happened from unorganised to organised. For instance, jewellery and organised players like Titan are doing well. In segments like ceramics, there is reasonable traction. Staples might be doing decent; white goods might have had a slow down. Consumption is going to remain reasonably decent growth-driver for many sectors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mirae Asset Mutual Fund Mutual funds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp