Over a long horizon, stock markets give satisfactory returns

MC Vaijayanti By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: Mirae Asset Mutual Fund has introduced a Focused Fund that will invest in select 30-stocks without a theme or cap bias. Gaurav Mishra, Senior Fund Manager, speaks about the fund and also the current market conditions.

The idea behind a focused multi-cap fund?

In a multi-cap fund, we have flexibility to have whatever weights and stocks, etc, from across market caps according to the opportunity at any given time, and the focused fund will have maximum 30 stocks. It is not a theme-based or sector-heavy fund. We want it to be sectorally divergent, at 10-12 sectors. It is appropriate for those who are already familiar with equity as an asset class and probably have some core in equity mutual fund space, large-caps or such offering.

But the benchmark here is a wider NSE 200.

At one extreme, one can have a portfolio that mimics the benchmark. It will be like setting up an index fund, where the portfolio will behave how the benchmark behaves. There will be no additional volatility on account of individual stocks, because they are all in line with the weights of the benchmark. At the same time, there will be no alpha created. Whereas in this, we will be cutting down to only 30, and weights that are going to be different; our conviction calls will be at play, so that the chances of satisfactory returns are very much here, above the benchmark.

What about the timing?

This kind of offering is appropriate for investors who have a long time horizon. We are ideally going to be picking up stocks, constructing a portfolio with a three-year horizon. Structurally, I am confident that over a long horizon, markets will give satisfactory returns; actually, much better than the alternate asset classes.

Should investors in general be worried about entering the market now?

Markets aren’t overheated. There is hopefully a correction that has already started, but it is not at a bad level. It is conceivable that after elections, volatility levels are slightly lower or higher. As far as we are concerned, focus should be on individual stocks; that is what matters and not the markets.

Economic indicators and the current market pace don’t seem to be in sync?

Short-term, there will always be noise and volatility with the high-frequency economic indicators. In the recent past, auto sales, personal vehicles and two-wheelers have been volatile, weak and sluggish. Yet, there can be other indicators like steel consumption, cement consumption, price hikes in cement and some other data that suggest activity is still apace. While World Bank and International Monetary Fund might have slashed GDP by a few basis points, that doesn’t change the picture per se. As a fund manager, we have to live with short-term volatility. My decisions are actually made on long-term.

Is there hope for consumption-based ideas?

There has been some sense of slowdown in some categories. It is not uniform. Post GST, we are seeing enough categories where demand outlook is very robust in segments where shift has happened from unorganised to organised. For instance, jewellery and organised players like Titan are doing well. In segments like ceramics, there is reasonable traction. Staples might be doing decent; white goods might have had a slow down. Consumption is going to remain reasonably decent growth-driver for many sectors.