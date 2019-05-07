Home Business

ICICI Bank Q4 net profit falls 5 per cent to Rs 969 crore

The Bank said it had brought down the net NPA to 2.06 per cent by the end of March quarter, the lowest in 13 quarters.

Published: 07th May 2019

MUMBAI: ICICI Bank reported a 5 per cent drop in its January-March quarter net profit to Rs 969 crore over the corresponding quarter the previous year, on higher expenditure and a drop in other income which got a boost last year from the sale of stake in a subsidiary.

Net profit for the fiscal year 2018-19 fell by 50 per cent on year to Rs 3,363.30 crore on lower other income and increase in provisions.

The Bank said it had brought down the net NPA to 2.06 per cent by the end of March quarter, the lowest in 13 quarters.NPAs had declined from 2.58 per cent in the December quarter, yet the bank increased the bad loan provisions in the fourth quarter from the third quarter, mainly on account of ageing of NPA portfolio, a senior bank official told reporters in a conference call.

“We believe we are at the end of the asset quality cycle and the NPA additions are expected to broadly stabilise going forward… NPA additions have come off substantially in FY 19, and it will be a significant decline,” Sandeep Batra, Executive Director (Designate) pointed out.

The bank aims to bring down loans in the category of BB and below ratings in the coming quarters. These loans stand at Rs 17,500 crore. The bank also expects credit costs to come down in the current fiscal. It has set a target of achieving ROE (return on equity) of 15 per cent by June 2020.

Gross NPA additions in FY 19 were lower at Rs 11,039 crore, compared to Rs 28,730 crore in the previous year. The bank’s Provision coverage ratio for the quarter increased from 60.5 per cent previous fiscal to 80.7 per cent at the end of FY 19.

On its exposure to the struggling Anil Ambani group, Batra declined to give any details, but the bank classified a Rs 276-crore exposure to the bankrupt infra lender IL&FS as non-performing during the quarter, for which it has a provision of Rs 145 crore.

