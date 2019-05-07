Home Business

Sensex recovers over 200 points in early trade

The 30-share index was trading 169.69 points, or 0.44 per cent, higher at 38,770.03. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was up 38.70 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 11,636.95.

Published: 07th May 2019 11:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 02:31 PM   |  A+A-

Sensex

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered over 200 points Tuesday led by gains in banking and IT stocks despite weak global cues.

The 30-share index was trading 169.69 points, or 0.44 per cent, higher at 38,770.03. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty was up 38.70 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 11,636.95.

Top gainers in early session were Vedanta, Coal India, Hero MotoCorp, TCS, SBI, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, PowerGrid, Yes Bank, Tata Motors, HUL, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank and Infosys, rising up to 1.83 per cent.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, RIL, Sun Pharma, HCL Tech and Bharti Airtel fell up to 1.92 per cent. In the previous session on Monday, the BSE bourse settled at 38,600.34, down 362.92 points or 0.93 per cent.

The broader NSE Nifty ended the day at 11,598.25, losing 114 points or 0.97 per cent. According to traders, banking and IT stocks lifted investor sentiment despite choppy cues from other global markets.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) sold equity worth Rs 948.98 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares to the tune of Rs 89.89 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a mixed note. On Wall Street, S&P500 and Nasdaq Composite indices ended in the red on Monday.

On the currency front, the rupee was trading flat at 69.40 against the US dollar. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, were trading 0.21 per cent lower at USD 71.09 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NSE SENSEX BSE

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp