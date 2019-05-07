Home Business

Can’t assure cheap Iran oil replacement: US tells India

In trade talks, US flags concerns on India’s e-commerce policy, data localisation rules

Published: 07th May 2019 05:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. (Photo | Reuters)

By Anuradha Shukla & Jayanta Roy chowdhury
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The US on Monday made it clear that it could not assure India of any concessional crude oil sales to make up for the loss of cheap Iranian supplies.“Oil is owned by private people, so the government cannot force people to make concessionary price,” US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said here after a meeting with finance minister Arun Jaitley. However, the US assured Indian officials here that it would ensure adequate supplies to crude purchasers in collaboration with its allies in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

India stopped contracting oil shipments from Iran this weekend following the end of a waiver by the US to its earlier unilateral sanctions on oil sales by the West Asian country. India was the second biggest buyer of Iranian crude oil after China, buying some 24 million tonnes of crude from Iran in 2018-19.

Ross also met commerce minister Suresh Prabhu for an India-US Bilateral Trade meeting here on Monday. Ross is believed to have flagged concern about India’s e-commerce policy, which could impact US retail giants, including Amazon and Walmart. India and the US are locked in protracted negotiations over complaints by both sides over tariff barriers. The US is concerned by rules over data localisation and quotas for e-commerce firms to sell Indian goods.

The two sides also “discussed various outstanding trade issues … (and) agreed to deepen economic cooperation and bilateral trade by ensuring greater cooperation amongst stakeholders, including government, businesses and entrepreneurs.”  

Top commerce ministry officials said they had made offers of duty cuts on high-end automobiles, mobile phones and other high-value products the US is interested in, besides easing of rules to allow US agricultural products greater access to the Indian market.

The talks come after President Donald Trump warned in a tweet he would raise tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese products to 25 per cent from 10 per cent, starting Friday.

Give and take

The Americans have been demanding cuts in import duties for agriculture goods, dairy products, medical devices, IT and communication items. India, on its part, wants easier access to H1B visas, rules for which are being slowly tightened by the US. Besides, it wants USA’s GSP privilege, which India enjoys, allowing it to sell certain products at lower tariffs, to continue.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp