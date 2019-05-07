Home Business

Vivimed recalls hypertensive drugs from US market due to impurities

The product is made by Vivimed at its Plant in Alathur, Chennai and distributed by Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc, East Brunswick NJ in the US.

Published: 07th May 2019 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2019 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

Pharmaceutical tablets and capsules are arranged on a table in a photo illustration

For representational purpose. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Vivimed Life Sciences Pvt Ltd, a city-based pharma company has started recalling 19 lots of Losartan Potassium Tablets USP 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg to consumer level in US, as the product was found to have impurities that may cause cancer, a US Food and Drug Administration said.

The product is made by Vivimed at its Plant in Alathur, Chennai and distributed by Heritage Pharmaceuticals Inc, East Brunswick NJ in the US.

To date, neither Vivimed nor Heritage has received any reports of adverse events related to this recall, it said.

"Vivimed Life Sciences Pvt Ltd (Vivimed) is recalling 19 lots of Losartan Potassium Tablets USP 25 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg to consumer level due to detection of an impurity N-Nitroso-N-methyl-4-aminobutyric acid (NMBA) that is above the US Food and Drug Administration's interim acceptable exposure limit of 9.82 ppm.

Based on the available information, the risk of developing cancer in a few patients following long-term use of the product containing high levels of the impurity NMBA cannot be ruled out," the FDA said.

Losartan Potassium is indicated for the treatment of hypertension, hypertensive patients with left ventricular hypertrophy, nephropathy in Type 2 diabetic patients and is packaged in 90-count and 1000-count bottles.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd also started recalling certain batches of Losartan Potassium Tablets USP and Losartan Potassium/hydrochlorothiazide tablets, USP, to the consumer level due to the detection of trace amounts of an unexpected impurity found in an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufactured by Hyderabad-based Hetero Labs Ltd.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vivimed Vivimed Life Sciences US FDA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LS Polls 2019: Congress candidate Nirmal Khatri talks about politics, Modi and much more..
Harmanpreet Kaur and Mithali Raj, from left to right. (File | PTI)
Women’s T20 Challenge: All you need to know about the three-team tournament
Gallery
As Aaron Ramsey bids farewell to Arsenal and English football after eight long years, here is a quick look at some other Welshmen who were popular among the British fans. (Photos | Agencies)
Ramsey, Giggs and Bale: How many other Welsh Premier League heroes can you name?
NEET UG exam is a national-level entrance exam which is conducted for admission into undergraduate medical and dental courses which are offered at medical and dental institutes approved by the Medical Council of India. (Photo | EPS)
No dupattas, no sacred threads: Intensive frisking takes centre stage yet again during NEET exam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp