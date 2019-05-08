Home Business

Apple zeroing in on site for its first retail store in India

The vetted spots are comparable to iconic Apple locations on Fifth Avenue in New York, Regent Street in London or the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

Published: 08th May 2019 03:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 03:41 PM   |  A+A-

applr

Apple store on Fifth Avenue in New York. (Photo | Bloomberg)

By Bloomberg

Apple Inc. has finalized a short list of locations for its first retail store in India, according to people familiar with the plans, as the company redoubles its efforts in the world’s fastest-growing smartphone market.

The iPhone giant has zeroed in on several upscale sites in Mumbai, and plans to make a final decision in the next few weeks, said the people, asking not to be named because the discussions are private. The vetted spots are comparable to iconic Apple locations on Fifth Avenue in New York, Regent Street in London or the Champs-Elysees in Paris, they said. Apple has been prohibited from opening its own stores in the country because it doesn’t meet local sourcing requirements, but it’s shifting manufacturing into India and is in talks with the government about its retail expansion.

The Cupertino, California-based company has struggled to establish itself in India where consumers have opted for less expensive Chinese brands such as Xiaomi and Vivo. But Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook has vowed to improve in the fast-growing market, especially as Apple loses ground in China. Manufacturing in India will also allow the company to sidestep 20 percent tariffs on imported phones, making its devices more competitive.

“India is a very important market in the long term,” Cook said after the company’s earnings report last week. “It’s a challenging market in the short term, but we’re learning a lot. We plan on going in there with sort of all of our might.”

Apple has tried in recent years to gain ground as India eclipsed China as the fastest-growing smartphone market in the world. One Apple veteran took over as country chief at the end of 2017, overhauling its strategy and replacing top sales executives. But with little sign of progress, a new country chief was named in November.

Still, Apple continues to flounder in India. Research firm Canalys estimates the company’s shipments fell by more than 75 percent in the first quarter of 2019, giving it only about 1 percent of the country’s smartphone market.

Now Apple appears to be doing the difficult -- and expensive -- work of building a foundation for its business. Foxconn Technology Group, its most important manufacturing partner, is running quality tests for the iPhone Xr series in India and plans to begin mass production at a facility in the suburbs of Chennai. Older models are already assembled at a Wistron plant in Bangalore. The increase in local operations should expedite approval for a company-owned store when a new government takes over in India at the end of May or early June, said the people.

“Its own retail store might be just what Apple requires to reinforce its premium image,” said Rushabh Doshi, an analyst with Canalys. “A store just before the next launch will be the perfect timing for Apple to restart its Indian growth story.”

It’s clear Cook won’t give up against Chinese phonemakers that have come to lead the market. “We have made some adjustments in India and we’ve seen preliminarily some better results there,” he said last week during the earnings call.

Indeed, last month Apple ran front-page newspaper ads announcing sizable discounts on the latest iPhone Xr. The phonemaker, which rarely slashes price on its latest models, has offered a markdown of 17,000 rupees ($244) on its latest iPhone Xr, bringing the price down to 59,900 rupees. This week online retailer Paytm Mall announced cash paybacks on a variety of iPhone models.

“The price cuts are definitely a step in the right direction,” said Doshi. “Apple has a delicate balance to maintain: It needs to appeal to the cost-conscious Indian buyers, while ensuring that price drops do not dilute its premium image.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Apple Inc Apple retail store Apple retail store in India
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp