Home Business

Brokerages gung ho on Bandhan prospects

Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank has a unique problem.

Published: 08th May 2019 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

By Sunitha natti
Express News Service

Kolkata-based Bandhan Bank has a unique problem. The microlender turned commercial bank, like most other lenders, got the regulatory stick last year, but for completely different reasons. While several banks are facing the RBI wrath due to bad loans pile up, for Bandhan, it’s a case of non-compliance with regards to promoter shareholding. Though it did its bit buying mortgage lender Gruh Finance, it still didn’t please the central bank and the freeze on branch expansion (without prior approval) continues. 

Bandhan’s promoter and MD Chandrasekhar Ghosh is now considering an offer-for-sale to pare stake to 40 per cent and get started on expanding the business. Last year, it sought a regulatory nod to open 17 branches — expected to be opened by June. However, with nearly 1,000 branches already — nearly matching India’s fourth largest private lender Yes Bank —  Ghosh says he may not be aggressive on adding more branches. This decision appears prudent, particularly considering Yes Bank’s scenario, where only 30 per cent of branches are profitable! 

Meanwhile, micro loans continue to be its mainstay accounting for about 86 per cent of the loan book, though it is expected to fall to 75 per cent in the next three years. And notwithstanding the restrictions, the bank continue to surprise shareholders reporting a 68 per cent increase in net profit for the quarter ended March, 2019 at `651 crore. “Bandhan Bank delivered a stellar set of numbers... on all fronts – asset quality, AUM growth, profitability and margin,” noted brokerage Arihant Capital adding that asset quality continued to improve as gross bad loans declined to 2 per cent and even as provision coverage ratio was steady at 72 per cent. 

Bandhan had a relatively small exposure of `385 crore to troubled IL&FS, which it has fully provided for, but the bitter experience appears to have the left the bank once-bitten-twice-shy with Ghosh ruling out any large ticket financing in the near future. According to ICICI Direct, higher revenue from processing fees and others led to 90.7 per cent annual growth in other income. “Given the pace of business growth, we are valuing the stock at 30x of FY21 earnings per share of the merged entity,” it noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bandhan Bank
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp