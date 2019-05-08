Indian Overseas Bank to raise Rs 850 crore via sale of non-core assets

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Tuesday said it is planning to raise about Rs 850 crore this financial year through sale of non-core assets, including properties and investments. “The bank is currently exploring its options for stake sale in joint ventures to augment resources that could help raise over Rs 445 crore,” an IOB statement said.

The bank has identified 32 properties for sale, including prime properties in Singapore and Hong Kong, aggregating to Rs 900 crore. During FY 2018-19, it sold six properties, including five on overseas locations, aggregating to Rs 129 crore. “The bank has already initiated the process for sale of 26 properties valued at about Rs 775 crore, and is engaging various stakeholders for expediting sale and to derive maximum value in the process,” it said.

IOB has also initiated the process of unlocking value from non-core investments valued at Rs 72 crore to augment capital. It has already added capital funds to the extent of around Rs 261 crore by issue of equity shares to employees under ESPS in fourth quarter of FY19.