Home Business

Need to set up state finance panels discussed: RBI

The 15th Finance Commission headed by Chairman Singh held a detailed meeting with the Governor and Deputy Governors of RBI.

Published: 08th May 2019 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 07:03 PM   |  A+A-

RBI

Reserve Bank of India (File Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: The necessity of setting up 'State Finance Commissions' was discussed in a meeting between RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and Finance Commission Chairman N.K. Singh.

The 15th Finance Commission headed by Chairman Singh on Wednesday held a detailed meeting with the Governor and Deputy Governors of RBI here.

According to RBI, one of the key issues discussed during the meeting was the necessity of setting up 'State Finance Commissions' for state governments.

Besides, issues such as public sector borrowing requirements and continuity of the Finance Commission were also discussed.

"It was felt that this (continuity of the Finance Commission) was required more in view of the fiscal management requirements of the states, especially given the absence of mid-term reviews of awards granted by the Finance Commission, as it used to happen earlier with the awards granted by the Planning Commission," RBI said in a statement.

Other issues, especially on the need for expenditure codes and role of states in growth and inflation, were also discussed.

Additionally, in its presentation to the Finance Commission, RBI pointed out the importance of states in the economy "has increased with the shift in composition of government finances".

"Specific factors drive fiscal slippages: these factors include UDAY () in the past and farm loan waivers and income support schemes in 2018-19 RE,".

"Outstanding debt as percentage of GDP rising despite moderation in interest payment as percentage of revenue receipts."

During its two-day visit to Mumbai, the Finance Commission is slated to have meetings with banks, financial institutions and economists as well.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI State Finance Commissions 15th Finance Commission

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp