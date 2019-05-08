No demand slowdown, only switch to cheaper regional brands: Amul MD

Sesa Sen By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: AMID talks of consumption slowdown, Dairy major Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which sells products under the Amul brand, believes consumers are only switching to less costly regional brands. “I don’t think there is a slowdown in demand... but what can be seen in some categories is that there may have been a reduction in growth primarily because customers have become smarter and wiser in dealing with household spending,” R S Sodhi, managing director, GCMMF, told Express. From larger national brands, customers are switching to regional ones as they “offer more value for money”.

At the same time, Sodhi said, the firm is seeing a large number of people buying or consuming less of bigger packs and more of smaller packs. “If we continue to give better bargains for small packs, then the consumption graph would be seen inching upwards.” However, he said, the next two years will be competitive for dairy players as new players such as ITC are entering the organised dairy market. In the fiscal ended March 31, the dairy major clocked 13 per cent increase in turnover to `33,150 crore.

It aims to grow at 20 per cent in FY 2019-20 to touch a group turnover of close to `50,000 crore. On Tuesday, Amul also announced its collaboration with Afghanistan cricket team for the upcoming ICC World Cup. It plans to leverage the Afghanistan market for all their products as it is one of the 15 global markets in which its products are sold. Still, the company’s FMCG spend, Sodhi said, is “not like other food brands. It is less than one per cent of our total spendings.

In the last five years, it has been 0.8 per cent.” The iconic butter girl, for instance, which has become a household name with its pun commentaries on topical issues, costs only 4-5 per cent of the company’s total ad spend, Sodhi said. GCMMF would continue to follow its winning strategy of “thinking lifelong while creating advertisements,” he added.