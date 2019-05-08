Home Business

Private banks, NBFCs continue to chip away at PSB market share

Interestingly, a majority of the annual growth in MSME lending until December, 2018 was from private banks and NBFCs with market shares increasing by about 400 and 300 bps respectively.

Published: 08th May 2019 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2019 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Credit growth to MSMEs remains healthy, while non-performing loans are stable, but private banks and NBFCS continue to gain market share at the expense of PSU banks, according to a recent MSME study by TransUnion-CIBIL. The report added that MSME accounts for about 23 per cent of total loans in India as on December, 2018 and overall growth trends have been solid at 20-25 per cent in recent times.

“Rise in credit penetration, greater availability of data owing to increased formalization of economy and focus towards increasing share of non-corporate loans act as headwinds to growth going ahead,” noted M B Mahesh, CFA, Kotak Institutional Equities Research. 

Interestingly, a majority of the annual growth in MSME lending until December, 2018 was from private banks and NBFCs with market shares increasing by about 400 and 300 bps respectively. However, PSU banks are still the majority providers of credit to MSMEs holding about 40 per cent share. But, this has consistently reduced in the last five years from 58 per cent in 3QFY14, Mahesh said. Going forward, the trend is likely to moderate as more PSU banks come out of the PCA framework and the impact of liquidity issues shows up in the numbers for NBFCs.

Meanwhile, overall asset quality has been stable though the quality of disclosures are weaker-than-reported in the past Transunion-Cibil study. Bad loans in the corporate portfolio were the highest but saw a declining trend at 19 per cent of loans. This was 17 per cent in the mid-corporate segment, but has also been declining for the past two quarters.

Liquidity impact to become clearer
According to TransUnion-CIBIL, trends over the next few quarters will be important, NBFCs, who have played a critical role in recent years in credit expansion to these segments have been impacted due to liquidity and its effect would be known by then. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PSU banks
India Matters
People wading through flooded road in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Should Kerala fear another August 2018 like deluge? Experts and CM have this to say
People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Here's how you can buy cheaper gold despite prices hitting new high
Security personnel stand guard as they block a road leading to the residence of Farooq Abdullah Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti during restrictions in Srinagar Thursday August 8 2019. | PTI
Kashmir clampdown: Restrictions eased for Friday prayers, security forces on high alert
Main accused in Unnao rape case BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar being shifted from Sitapur prison to appear before Delhi court on 3 August 2019 (File Photo | PTI)
Unnao rape case: Delhi court frames charges against expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Sengar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An aerial view of the flood-hit Sangli district in Maharashtra | Pti
Maharashtra Floods: Over 95,000 people evacuated from flood-hit Sangli
Latest flood situation in Karnataka's Kodagu. | Express Photo Services
Karnataka Rains: Over one lakh people evacuated from flood-hit areas
Gallery
Monsoon rains continued to batter several parts of India on 9th August 2019. Kerala is on the edge (in picture) with 22 deaths so far in rain and landslide-related incidents. Other flood-hit states include Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Andhr
IN PICS | Several dead as rains batter Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu
Dipa Karmakar is an artistic gymnast who has represented India at the 2016 Summer Olympics. He was born in Agartala in 1993. (Photo | PTI)
Happy Birthday Dipa Karmakar: Check out rare photos of India’s first woman gymnast to qualify for the Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp