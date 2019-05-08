Rise in LICHFL’s retail loan NPAs stuns market

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: LIC Housing Finance (LICHFL) surprised the markets with an unexpected rise in its non-performing asset (NPA) numbers for the March quarter last weekend. Being the second largest housing finance company, LICHFL is known for its steady growth and stable NPA levels. However, at the end of March 2019, its Gross NPA rose to 1.53 per cent from 0.78 per cent a year ago. Net NPAs rose 1.07 per cent from 0.43 per cent, pushing up provisions for bad loans to `909 crore in Q4FY20 from `592 crore last year. “We are treating this rise with utmost urgency… We have zero tolerance policy towards NPAs,” senior company officials told analysts over a conference call on Monday.

Analysts, who had pointed out how the bank’s loan book has continued to grow at 15 per cent, also noted how it was largely driven by LAP (Loan against Property) and builder loans. With the liquidity crunch affecting the property market since September last year, the expectation was that some chunky NPAs would have been accrued from LAP or builder loans. However, the management said there was an inexplicable increase in NPAs from retail loans in the fourth quarter, apart from a couple of large builder loans from South India becoming NPAs.

“Post the liquidity crisis in September 2018, we believe parentage and credit rating is of paramount importance for NBFCs/ HFCs, and LICHFL is well placed to capitalise on it. While growth rate of 15 per cent and stable-to-improving spreads are comforting, the continued increase in GNPA in the individual lending segment is a cause of concern,” said Motilal Oswal in a research report.

The management told analysts that delayed payments by retail borrowers and resultant ageing led to increase in NPAs. Retail loans slippage in such larger numbers are not seen usually, they said. It is an across-the-market phenomenon that hit the company too, the management added. Rise in retail loan delinquencies adds to the raging questions about rise in unemployment and lack of income growth in rural markets.