Home Business

Markets fall for 7th straight session; RIL tumbles over 3 per cent

According to traders, investor sentiment remained weak amid rising trade tensions between the US and China.

Published: 09th May 2019 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

sensex, nifty, stock exchange

Markets have been rattled ever since US President Donald Trump on Sunday threatened to hike tariffs on USD 200 billion worth of Chinese goods this week. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Falling for the seventh consecutive session, the BSE Sensex ended 230 points lower Thursday led by losses in index heavyweight Reliance Industries, amid escalating trade tensions between the US and China.

The 30-share BSE benchmark closed 230.22 points, or 0.61 per cent, down at 37,558.91. The index hit an intra-day low of 37,405.40 and a high of 37,780.46.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty shed 57.65 points, or 0.51 per cent, to settle at 11,301.80. During the day, the bourse hit a low of 11,255.05 and a high of 11,357.60. Reliance Industries was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, ending 3.41 per cent lower.

It was followed by Coal India, Asian Paints, NTPC, Kotak Bank, Bharti Airtel, Vedanta, PowerGrid and HDFC twins, which shed up to 2.53 per cent. On the other hand, Yes Bank gained the most, spurting 5.94 per cent.

Bajaj Finance, Hero MotoCorp, TCS, HUL, Bajaj Auto, HCL Tech, Infosys, SBI, M&M, ICICI Bank and Tata Motors rose up to 1.65 per cent. According to traders, investor sentiment remained weak amid rising trade tensions between the US and China.

Ahead of the next round of talks aimed at ending the trade war between the world's two largest economies, China has said it will retaliate if US raises tariffs on Chinese products.

The comments came after US President Donald Trump threatened to hike tariffs on USD 200 billion worth of goods earlier this week.

Bourses in other Asian countries ended significantly lower, with Shanghai Composite Index falling 1.48 per cent, Hang Seng 2.39 per cent, Nikkei 0.93 per cent and Kospi 3.04 per cent.

European stocks were also trading lower in early trade. Sustained foreign fund outflows also dampened market mood here, traders said.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold equities worth Rs 701. 50 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares to the tune of Rs 232.95 crore, provisional data available with stock exchanges showed.

The Indian rupee depreciated 22 paise to 69.93 against the US dollar intra-day. Global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.10 per cent lower at USD 70.30 per barrel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Reliance Industries Nifty Sensex Closing sensex

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp