SpiceJet to offer business seats in some routes from May 11

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Low-cost airline SpiceJet will bring in business class offerings on some routes from May 11, in a move which analysts felt was to fill in the void created by the closure of full-service carrier Jet Airways.

The airline said it will offer SpiceBiz, its business seats with “best-in-class” fares, dedicated 2x2 cabin, gourmet meals and beverages, priority check-in and boarding, lounge access and enhanced baggage allowance.

The low-cost airline run by Ajay Singh has taken advantage of Jet’s shut down by taking over some 22 of its leased Boeing 737s as well as some 500 former Jet employees including pilots and cabin crew. Some of these aircraft also have business-class seats.

“There is a void in the market… We have clients who normally fly their executives in business class. They are forced to travel economy now as there is a dearth of business seats. If any airline comes up with offerings, it will get filled immediately,” said Debasish Chatterjee, director, Business Travels.

SpiceJet had last month tied up with Emirates to feed into and draw from its network of flights to the US, Europe and Africa. However, Emirates is a full-service carrier and to create a seamless partnership, SpiceJet needs to bring in business class to the table to destinations that interests Emirates.

Earlier, the Gurugram-based airline had announced that it would launch a dozen new flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with various cities from May 11 — six each from each of these two big hubs. Analysts see these partly as replacements for Jet flights and partly as a bid to offer Emirates connectivity into the Indian market. “In a sense, it is a coming-of-age for a low-cost carrier … it is now transforming itself into a semi full-fledged carrier,” said Chatterjee.