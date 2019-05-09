Home Business

SpiceJet to offer business seats in some routes from May 11

The low-cost airline run by Ajay Singh has taken advantage of Jet’s shut down by taking over some 22 of its leased Boeing 737s as well as some 500 former Jet employees including pilots and cabin crew.

Published: 09th May 2019 12:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2019 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

Spicejet

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Low-cost airline SpiceJet will bring in business class offerings on some routes from May 11, in a move which analysts felt was to fill in the void created by the closure of full-service carrier Jet Airways.
The airline said it will offer SpiceBiz, its business seats with “best-in-class” fares, dedicated 2x2 cabin, gourmet meals and beverages, priority check-in and boarding, lounge access and enhanced baggage allowance.

The low-cost airline run by Ajay Singh has taken advantage of Jet’s shut down by taking over some 22 of its leased Boeing 737s as well as some 500 former Jet employees including pilots and cabin crew. Some of these aircraft also have business-class seats.
“There is a void in the market… We have clients who normally fly their executives in business class. They are forced to travel economy now as there is a dearth of business seats. If any airline comes up with offerings, it will get filled immediately,” said Debasish Chatterjee, director, Business Travels.
SpiceJet had last month tied up with Emirates to feed into and draw from its network of flights to the US, Europe and Africa. However, Emirates is a full-service carrier and to create a seamless partnership, SpiceJet needs to bring in business class to the table to destinations that interests Emirates.

Earlier, the Gurugram-based airline had announced that it would launch a dozen new flights connecting Delhi and Mumbai with various cities from May 11 — six each from each of these two big hubs. Analysts see these partly as replacements for Jet flights and partly as a bid to offer Emirates connectivity into the Indian market. “In a sense, it is a coming-of-age for a low-cost carrier … it is now transforming itself into a semi full-fledged carrier,” said Chatterjee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SpiceJet SpiceBiz business seats

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
'Give Modiji good sense', Youth Congress workers pray at a havan in Delhi
Google Pixel 3a. (Photo | EPS)
Unboxing the Google Pixel 3a and First Look
Gallery
The target of 132 set by the homeside wasn't a big one but once the below-par Chepauk pitch was factored in, the chasing team had its own set of challenges. IN PIC :Bat slips off the hands of CSK captain MS Dhoni as he plays a shot against Mumbai Indians.
Mumbai Indians demolish CSK at Chepauk to reach IPL 2019 summit clash
Liverpool players faced a 3-0 deficit against Barcelona from the first leg of the Champions League semifinals. They faced the great Lionel Messi, perhaps in the best form of his life. But yet, they produced one of the most stunning comebacks in Champions
Barcelona went to Anfield 'four' nothing: As it happened 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp