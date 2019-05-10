Home Business

Finance Commission seeks to reconcile data

Resignation of CSO members over withdrawal of NSSO employment data had created a storm.
 

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The 15th Finance Commission, which was on a two-day visit to Mumbai to meet the RBI executives, banks and economists, said some of its members would extend their stay in order to reconcile different sets of data available in the public domain, to arrive at reliable numbers.

When asked if the economists the Commission met earlier on Thursday had raised the issue of credibility of the government’s economic data, chairman NK Singh said the commission is not concerned with the methodology of computation, but about reconciliation of data that is in the public domain from various sources such as RBI and CAG. “In terms of the public domain, there are multiple sources from where data has been collected; we are seeking reconciliation of that data. It will be within the bounds of acceptable and appropriate prudence to be able to do so,” Singh said.

Arvind Mehta, secretary, Finance Commission, said it is normal practice for the commission to consult the Central Statistical Organisation (CSO) to get comparable series of data for the states. Economists had suggested that the commission consider giving priority to development of a robust statistical system.

It comes at a time when 100 eminent economists petitioned for keeping data out of political interference and asking for credible data recently. Resignation of CSO members over withdrawal of NSSO employment data had created a storm.
 

