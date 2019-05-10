Home Business

High inventory continues to worry dealerships

Data released this week by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Associations (FADA) paints a grim picture as far as inventory levels in the domestic market are concerned.

Published: 10th May 2019 01:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 01:00 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Data released this week by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Associations (FADA) paints a grim picture as far as inventory levels in the domestic market are concerned. With sales stubbornly refusing to pick up over the last few months, dealerships have been stuck with high levels of inventory which they say is affecting their costs. 

Retail sales according to FADA have steadily contracted as demand continues to be dull. For the month of April, registrations of new vehicles fell by a collective eight per cent across segments. Two-wheeler registrations fell by nine per cent year-on-year and passenger vehicle registrations fell 2 per cent. Commercial vehicle registrations meanwhile plunged 16 per cent. 

“The month of April ended on a negative note. Amongst the categories, commercial vehicles and three wheelers, which registered highest growth during FY’19 witnessed highest fall in the month of April..,”Ashish Harsharaj Kale, president, FADA said.
Poor sales have been a mainstay for the industry over the last fiscal year, with an absence of financing and higher insurance costs keeping customers away. With year-end discounts also failing to enthuse buyers, dealerships have seen a steady pile-up of inventory over the past half-year. 

According to a survey of dealers conducted by FADA, inventory levels for passenger vehicle and two-wheelers have remained at the March-level for two-wheelers and passenger vehicles, even though the quantum had fallen marginally compared to February. Inventory levels stood at 40-45 days for passenger vehicles and 45-50 days for two-wheelers and commercial vehicles. 
That this rise in inventory comes even as major manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki have effected production cuts only underscores the poor demand scenario afflicting the sector. Kale pointed out that the near-term outlook continues to be negative to neutral without any immediate positive triggers that could improve retail sales. 

This, the dealers’ association says, requires further correction than witnessed in recent months since it puts extra pressure on dealers. 
The situation is a difficult one for dealers, who say high inventory levels are cutting into their operating margins. FADA says that it is now focusing on achieving a leaner inventory of around 21 days, but does not see much improvement likely in the next few months. This only set to result in more production cuts from India’s automobile manufacturers. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Associations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp