High inventory continues to worry dealerships

Data released this week by the Federation of Automobile Dealers’ Associations (FADA) paints a grim picture as far as inventory levels in the domestic market are concerned. With sales stubbornly refusing to pick up over the last few months, dealerships have been stuck with high levels of inventory which they say is affecting their costs.

Retail sales according to FADA have steadily contracted as demand continues to be dull. For the month of April, registrations of new vehicles fell by a collective eight per cent across segments. Two-wheeler registrations fell by nine per cent year-on-year and passenger vehicle registrations fell 2 per cent. Commercial vehicle registrations meanwhile plunged 16 per cent.

“The month of April ended on a negative note. Amongst the categories, commercial vehicles and three wheelers, which registered highest growth during FY’19 witnessed highest fall in the month of April..,”Ashish Harsharaj Kale, president, FADA said.

Poor sales have been a mainstay for the industry over the last fiscal year, with an absence of financing and higher insurance costs keeping customers away. With year-end discounts also failing to enthuse buyers, dealerships have seen a steady pile-up of inventory over the past half-year.

According to a survey of dealers conducted by FADA, inventory levels for passenger vehicle and two-wheelers have remained at the March-level for two-wheelers and passenger vehicles, even though the quantum had fallen marginally compared to February. Inventory levels stood at 40-45 days for passenger vehicles and 45-50 days for two-wheelers and commercial vehicles.

That this rise in inventory comes even as major manufacturers like Maruti Suzuki have effected production cuts only underscores the poor demand scenario afflicting the sector. Kale pointed out that the near-term outlook continues to be negative to neutral without any immediate positive triggers that could improve retail sales.

This, the dealers’ association says, requires further correction than witnessed in recent months since it puts extra pressure on dealers.

The situation is a difficult one for dealers, who say high inventory levels are cutting into their operating margins. FADA says that it is now focusing on achieving a leaner inventory of around 21 days, but does not see much improvement likely in the next few months. This only set to result in more production cuts from India’s automobile manufacturers.