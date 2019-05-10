Home Business

India keeps out Chinese gear-makers from 5G trials on security concerns

 India will keep out Chinese vendors from its 5G trials expected to start next month, though this may be reviewed later, said officials.

Published: 10th May 2019 12:57 PM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India will keep out Chinese vendors from its 5G trials expected to start next month, though this may be reviewed later, said officials. A telecom ministry panel has recommended spectrum tests for telecom firms that wish to bring in this next generation network technology. 5G networks are the next generation of mobile internet connectivity, offering faster speeds and more reliable connections. Analysts expect 5G network to help power a surge in use of Internet of Things technology enabling smartphones to be used to connect and run most electronic devices.

Officials said the ministry has recommended 5G spectrum tests for Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio initially for three months, which can be scaled up to one year in case they need more time for network stabilisation. These firms will be using three equipment vendors: Samsung, Nokia and Ericsson, they said.
The allocations are expected to be done within the next fortnight, so that trials can start from June. Officials said at a later stage, they could give Huawei an opportunity to test its 5G equipments.
India imports telecom gear worth about $22 billion annually, much of which is from Chinese firms such as ZTE, Huawei, Dongfang and Cosco. Electronics are the third top import item for India.

New Delhi decided to act after alerts from local intelligence agencies as well as security experts from the US, Australia and the UK about the possibility of malicious bugs or malwares in telecom gear. A decade ago, India had virtually banned import of Chinese gear, but relented after some domestic telecom firms contended that China-made equipment reduced costs and that bugs could come with equipment made by European manufacturers, too.

Since then, equipment testing labs have been set up to check imported gears for possible bugs. However, officials say India would also like to encourage domestic manufacturing. The government has been mooting the idea of developing  ‘Made-in-India’ telecom equipment manufacturers. 

