Indian Overseas Bank asset quality improves; approves issue of equity shares

MUMBAI: The Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) on Thursday announced that its Non-Performing Assets (NPA) are down by 10.81 per cent at Rs 14,368 crore by the end of the March quarter of this financial year, against 15.33 per cent in the corresponding period a year ago.

The bank improved its provision coverage ratio to 71.39 per cent as against 59.45 per cent last March.

Total recoveries also improved during the quarter to Rs 4,102 crore, while fresh slippages were at Rs 1,402 crore.

“The recovery achieved is substantially higher than slippages during the quarter, mainly due to focused priority action on arresting slippages and improving recovery in NPA/OTS accounts,” the bank said in a press release.

The bank’s operating profit for the quarter was flat at Rs 1,1131.50 crore, and it brought down its net loss to Rs 1,985.16 crore from Rs 3,606.73 crore reported for the same period last year.

For the full financial year 2018-19, Indian Overseas Bank’s operating profit rose 38.71 per cent on year to Rs 5,033.87 crore, highest ever in its history.

At the net level though, the bank continues to be weighed down by provisions, the net loss of Rs 3,737.88 crore reported in FY 2018-19 has come in considerably lower compared with Rs 6,299.49 crore reported in the previous fiscal.

“The loss is due to increased provisions on Non-Performing Assets and fraud accounts, especially due to back-dating of NPAs and one big account declared as fraud; the impact on account of these two events is around Rs 2,150 crore on provision,” the bank said in the release.

Indian Overseas Bank received a capital infusion to the tune of Rs 5,963 crore from the Central government in two tranches this financial year. The bank raised Rs 260.47 crore via issue of shares to employees, and Rs 300 crore through Tier-II bonds.

