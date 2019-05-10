Home Business

Jet Airways gets two unsolicited bids, one more expected: SBI chairman

The consortium of 26 lenders, led by State Bank which now owns 51 per cent in the airline, had invited expressions of interest (EoIs) between April 8 and 12 and had received four preliminary bids.

Published: 10th May 2019 05:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 05:45 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: State Bank of India chairman Rajnish Kumar Friday said the lenders have received two "unsolicited" bids for Jet Airways and "one" more is expected by the end of the day, keeping the hopes for the revival of the grounded carrier alive.

The consortium of 26 lenders, led by State Bank which now owns 51 per cent in the airline, had invited expressions of interest (EoIs) between April 8 and 12 and had received four preliminary bids.

Friday is the last day to submit financial bids and media reports said none of the four bidders--private equity firms IndiGo Partners and TPG, and Jet's strategic partner Etihad and the country's sovereign wealth fund NIIF--are unlikely to submit a financial bid.

"Two unsolicited bidders have submitted EoI for Jet and we are expecting one more bid by the end of the day," Kumar said told reporters at the earnings conference here. The lenders are offering 31.2-75 per cent stake in the company on a fully diluted basis. Currently, the airline owes Rs 8,000 crore to the lenders.

Jet Airways stopped operations on April 17 due to acute financial distress.

Jet founder Naresh Goyal, who was forced to step down from the airline on March 25 as part of a deal with lenders, had earlier partnered with Future Trend Capital to submit a bid for investing in the airline.

But later he reportedly withdrew the offer, as others threatened to walk away.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
State Bank of India Jet Airways SBI chairman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp