Home Business

Maruti cuts production for third consecutive month 

Van production also declined by 25.8 per cent to 10,688 units last month as compared with 14,407 units in April 2018.

Published: 10th May 2019 12:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 12:59 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Thursday said it has slashed its vehicle production by around 10 per cent across its factories in April due to a slump in the sale of passenger cars. This is the third consecutive month in a row the company has been forced to cut production as inventories mount. 

“(We) produced a total of 1,47,669 units in April, including Super Carry LCV, down 9.6 per cent from 163,368 units in the year-ago month,” the company said in a regulatory filing. The company had also reduced production in February and March this year amidst slowing sales in the domestic market. 
During April, the company cut production of passenger vehicles models including Alto, Swift and Dzire, by 10.3 per cent to 1,44,702 units as compared with 1,61,370 units in April 2018. Barring utility vehicles, the company reduced production of all other segments.  

In its high-selling compact vehicle segment, production was reduced by 11.4 per cent to 1,06,184 units in April as compared with 1,19,894 units in corresponding month of the previous year. Production of utility vehicles, however, bucked the trend recording an increase of 8.4 per cent to 24,516 units in April, as against 22,607 units in April last year. Van production also declined by 25.8 per cent to 10,688 units last month as compared with 14,407 units in April 2018.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maruti

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp