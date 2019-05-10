Maruti cuts production for third consecutive month 

By Express News Service

The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Thursday said it has slashed its vehicle production by around 10 per cent across its factories in April due to a slump in the sale of passenger cars. This is the third consecutive month in a row the company has been forced to cut production as inventories mount.

“(We) produced a total of 1,47,669 units in April, including Super Carry LCV, down 9.6 per cent from 163,368 units in the year-ago month,” the company said in a regulatory filing. The company had also reduced production in February and March this year amidst slowing sales in the domestic market.

During April, the company cut production of passenger vehicles models including Alto, Swift and Dzire, by 10.3 per cent to 1,44,702 units as compared with 1,61,370 units in April 2018. Barring utility vehicles, the company reduced production of all other segments.

In its high-selling compact vehicle segment, production was reduced by 11.4 per cent to 1,06,184 units in April as compared with 1,19,894 units in corresponding month of the previous year. Production of utility vehicles, however, bucked the trend recording an increase of 8.4 per cent to 24,516 units in April, as against 22,607 units in April last year. Van production also declined by 25.8 per cent to 10,688 units last month as compared with 14,407 units in April 2018.