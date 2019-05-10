Home Business

Moody's India probing whistle-blower charges on debt rating

ICRA Ltd. is probing certain matters related to a debt rating it assigned to a client and its subsidiaries, the company disclosed Thursday in an earnings statement, without naming the client.

Published: 10th May 2019 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2019 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Moody's ratings agency

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By Bloomberg

Moody’s Corp.’s India unit is investigating a whistle-blower complaint that executives at the ratings company interfered to guarantee top AAA ratings for a financier that plunged to default just two months later.

ICRA Ltd. is probing certain matters related to a debt rating it assigned to a client and its subsidiaries, the company disclosed Thursday in an earnings statement, without naming the client. ET Now television channel reported that the complaint says ICRA executives meddled to ensure Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services Ltd. would receive an AAA rating, citing people it didn’t identify.

The New Delhi-based unit of Moody’s said in the statement it has hired external experts to help with the issue. A representative for Moody’s in New York said the company declined to comment.

IL&FS came under government control last year after it amassed huge debts tied to a failed foray into project development and defaulted on multiple obligations. The company had been arranging financing for Indian infrastructure projects for more than 30 years and was considered “systemically important” by the country’s central bank. The Indian government made its second-ever takeover of a company when investors fretted that its failure could have repercussions for the wider economy.

Credit raters like ICRA have come under fire for missing warning signs like the financier’s surging debt load, which jumped 44 percent between 2015 and 2018. The conglomerate had nearly 348 entities and complex finances to match.

IL&FS’s bonds and loans held AAA ratings until August 2018, when the grade was cut to AA+, the second-highest rank. A month later, a unit of the company defaulted on short-term debt obligations.

ICRA hit the company with a 10-notch downgrade to BB, a junk grade. The ratings firm cited the company’s “increase in liquidity pressure” amid “sizable repayment obligations.” The company was cut yet again to D, a rating reserved for debt in default or expected to be in default in a matter of days.

ICRA has earmarked money that could go toward a fine or settlement even though no findings have emerged yet from the investigation, it said in the statement. It set aside an additional 20 million rupees ($288,614) in the quarter that ended March 31 compared with a year earlier.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Moody’s ICRA Ltd

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Accusing the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as a 'personal taxi' in 1987, PM Modi has dragged Rajiv Gandhi's trip with family and friends to Lakshadweep back to the news again. So what do the Express stories from then reveal? We begin with our December 16, 1987 report titled 'Barren isle to give birth to an extravaganza', which carried details including the construction of helipads and 'hutments' in the island for the group's comfort. The report further reads: 'Considering the location and isolation of Lakshadweep's 27 islands, almost everything - except coconut and fish- will have to be airlifted. This includes cuisine, cooks, water and generators in addition to the omnipresent securitymen and attendants.' (Photo | Express archives)
From our archives: Rajiv Gandhi's Lakshadweep holiday that was
England became the first country to provide two finalists in both European competitions in the same season after Chelsea and Arsenal made it through to the title match in the Europa League on Thursday. (Photos | AP)
Europa League turns London derby as stage set for Chelsea-Arsenal final! 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp