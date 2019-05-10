TVS Motor on shopping spree for digital startups with relevant capabilities

Home Business

As for Altizon, it helps companies use machine data to drive business decisions.

Chennai-based automobile manufacturer TVS Motor Company is on a shopping spree for digital technology capabilities, with the company announcing on Wednesday that it has picked up a stake in TagBox, a supply chain Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning startup. According to the firm, it has invested $3.85 million (around `27 crore) as part of the startup’s Series A funding round, led solely by TVS Motor and its Singapore-based subsidiary TVS Motor (Singapore) Pte. Limited. 

This is only the latest in a series of such strategic investment made over the last few quarters. For instance, just last month, TVS announced that it was investing over $2.5 million in another industrial IoT startup: US-based Altizon Inc. As early as December 2017, TVS had made its first investment in Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette Automotive Pvt Ltd, which is developing electric mobility solutions, committing `11 crore as part of a Series A round. 

As far as the investment in TagBox is concerned, TVS says the company’s capabilities in essential technologies like IoT and machine learning makes it an attractive addition. “We evaluated many companies providing IoT solutions in the Supply Chain and logistics space and found TagBox’s product offerings and solutions to be an unique blend... Their ability to help organisations monitor, predict and prevent SKU health risk in the supply chain is a clear differentiator,” said Rajesh Narasimhan, Board Member of TVS Motor Company and CEO of TVS Motor (Singapore). 
“Our current investment in Tagbox is part of the initial set of investments being made in strategically relevant digital startups,” he added. 

As for Altizon, it helps companies use machine data to drive business decisions. It also offers digital transformation solutions by accelerating smart manufacturing initiatives, modernising asset performance management, and pioneering new business models for service delivery. While Ultraviolette is a straight fit for TVS’ core business, working on an electric motorcycle designed to outperform traditional traditional combustion engine-powered motorcycles in the 200-250cc segment. 

In an analysts call, TVS CEO KN Radhakrishnan had said that it will invest around `650 crore in the current fiscal. “Part of the investments,” he added, “will also be towards new products as capacity expansion wherever needed.”
 

