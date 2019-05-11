Home Business

Distress signals as manufacturing slips to 2-year-low

In the year-ago-period, mining had grown by 3.1 per cent and electricity by 5.9 per cent.

Published: 11th May 2019 02:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th May 2019 10:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s factory output entered the negative territory in March contracting by 0.1 per cent and hitting a 23-month low, mainly on account of persistent weakness in the manufacturing sector signalling a considerable slowdown in consumption.

According to data released by the Central Statistics Office on Friday, manufacturing output, which constitutes 77.63 per cent of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), contracted by 0.4 per cent in March while mining and electricity output grew 0.8 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively. In the year-ago-period, mining had grown by 3.1 per cent and electricity by 5.9 per cent.

For the full year (2018-19), factory output stood at 3.6 per cent, lower than  4.4 per cent growth recorded in the previous financial year. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India’s factory output manufacturing sector

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose.
CCTV footage: Bikers rob 25 kg of gold worth Rs 6 crore in Kochi
Rape-accused Bishop Franco Mullackal appears before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court, Pala in Kerala, on 10 May 2019. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala nun rape case: Pala court extends Bishop Franco Mulakkal's bail
Gallery
Across Russia, millions of people came out for military parades and civilian processions to mark Victory Day, the defeat of Nazi Germany in the hands of the Red Army during World War II. (Photo | AP)
'Avengers didn't beat Nazi Germany, Red Army did!': Russia honours WWII heroes on 74th Victory Day
Defending champions Chennai Super Kings produced a clinical performance to beat Delhi Capitals by six wickets and enter their eighth final of the Indian Premier League. (Photo | PTI)
IPL Qualifier 2: Eat, sleep, CSK in final, repeat
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp