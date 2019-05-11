Distress signals as manufacturing slips to 2-year-low

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s factory output entered the negative territory in March contracting by 0.1 per cent and hitting a 23-month low, mainly on account of persistent weakness in the manufacturing sector signalling a considerable slowdown in consumption.

According to data released by the Central Statistics Office on Friday, manufacturing output, which constitutes 77.63 per cent of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP), contracted by 0.4 per cent in March while mining and electricity output grew 0.8 per cent and 2.2 per cent, respectively. In the year-ago-period, mining had grown by 3.1 per cent and electricity by 5.9 per cent.

For the full year (2018-19), factory output stood at 3.6 per cent, lower than 4.4 per cent growth recorded in the previous financial year.