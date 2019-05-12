Home Business

MCA-21 version 3 to offer ease of doing biz, online compliance monitoring

MCA-21 is an initiative under Ministry of Corporate Affairs storing all registered companies that file accounts online with MCA.

Published: 12th May 2019 01:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 01:51 PM   |  A+A-

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (File Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Amid the row over the functionality of its database, the Ministry of Corporate Affairs is working on the Version 3 of MCA-21 database, which will address many current flaws in this online registry.

The new MCA-21 V 3.0 will have features like single source of truth, ease of doing business, e-adjudication, online compliance monitoring, all aimed at improving the authenticity and comprehensiveness of corporate It may also make the current registrar of companies (RoC) appear obsolete.

"A new version is coming. Version 3 will be a front-runner that would take a year from now to take shape as the process of selection of vendors could be started only by September after the formation of the new government. After that, tests and migration of the MCA-21 platform to a new version will start," MCA sources said.

"The Version 3 will ease process of filing details as single source of truth will ensure that common information will automatically get updated over various forms. Second, the entire e-adjudication process will go online. This will ensure that nobody is required to go to an RoC. Everything will be on the front-end where entire e-adjudication and then online compliance monitoring would be done. So if anyone is not complying with the law, e-notice will automatically get generated and reach him", the MCA sources added.

MCA 21 which was under revamp to a new version has found itself under controversy over utility of the enrolled companies under the database. Government's sample surveyor NSSO has doubted the veracity of these listed companies saying 21 per cent of these from MCA-21 database were "out-of-coverage" meaning they were either not operating. Another 12 per cent of companies could not be found putting a question mark on accuracy of GDP data that switched to verifying corporate data using MCA-21.

MCA-21 is an initiative under Ministry of Corporate Affairs storing all registered companies that file accounts online with MCA.

The government has already said there would not be any impact on the GDP data, saying that appropriate adjustments are made at aggregate levels.

This follows doubts over the GDP numbers after a survey report of NSSO showed over a third of the companies on the Ministry of Corporate Affairs' MCA-21 database and used in computing India's GDP could either not be traced or were wrongly classified or non-functional.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MCA-21 Ministry of corporate affairs NSSO GDP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp