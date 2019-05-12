Home Business

Telangana's SCCL expedites coal mining projects to meet fuel needs of power plants

To overcome the power deficit, Telangana government has embarked on an action plan for capacity addition of around 6,000 MW.

Published: 12th May 2019 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th May 2019 01:27 PM   |  A+A-

SCCL, coal, coal mining

Open cast mining at Singareni Collieries Coal Limited. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a bid to cater to the fuel needs of new power plants, state-owned SCCL has expedited the development of certain coal mining projects, including Kalyani Khani-6 Incline block, and invited expression of interest for carrying out pre-mining activities.

Kalyani Khani-6 Incline in Telangana, having extractable reserves of 15.65 million tonnes (MT), is a new underground coal mining project and carved out of Mandamarri shaft block in Mancherial district of Telangana.

"SCCL invites expression of interest for carrying out pre-mining activities, development and extraction of coal seams by introducing 3 nos continuous miner technology equipment in a phased manner by outsourcing model in KK6 Incline, Mandamarri area," the Singareni Collieries Co Ltd (SCCL) said on its website.

After bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh state, Telangana has become a power deficit state, the PSU said.

To overcome the power deficit, Telangana government has embarked on an action plan for capacity addition of around 6,000 MW.

SCCL is also constructing a power plant of 1,800 MW capacity in Srirampur area in Telangana.

Further, NTPC also has the mandate as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act to set up a 4,000 MW power plant in Telangana.

"With the addition of new power plants, there will be an additional demand of SCCL to the extent of 40 MT of coal over and above the existing supplies.

"Therefore, SCCL, being a state-owned public sector company, has the responsibility to cater to the needs of the new power plants coming up in the State.

Considering the likely expansion of existing power projects and construction of new power units, the production and demand gap will further increase," SCCL said.

In view of this, the company has undertaken certain fast track opencast and underground projects to increase production.

"This Project (Kalyani Khani-6 Incline) is one among them. This proposed UG mine will reduce the gap to the extent of its rated capacity of 0.80 MTPA (million tonnes per annum)," the PSU said.

SCCL is the only coal mining company existing in Southern India and supplying coal to the major power utilities of TSGENCO, APGENCO, KPCL and MAHAGENCO.

Currently, SCCL has signed fuel supply agreements with power utilities for supply of 27.71 MTPA.

Apart from power utilities, coal is being supplied to cement, captive power plants, steel and other consumers through fuel supply agreements (FSAs) and has also signed fuel pacts for 20.15 MTPA.

Further, SCCL is supplying coal to small and medium scale sector units to the extent of 3 MTPA.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SCCL Telangana government coal mining projects power plants Singareni Collieries Co Ltd

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
A baby wild elephant crosses a road to return to the forest after being rescued at Deepor Beel wildlife sanctuary in Gauhati. (Photo | AP)
Dramatic photos capture rescue operation of baby elephant stuck in wetlands of Gauhati's Deepor Beel
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp