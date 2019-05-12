Video OTT industry set to breach Rs 5,300 crore in India by 2022

By Express News Service

With internet penetration galloping ahead in the country, with millions of users expected to join the market over the next few years, a report released this week says that the video OTT (over-the-top) service industry in India will have become the tenth largest in the world by 2022.

The joint report from industry body Assocham and PwC titled ‘Video on Demand: Entertainment reimagined’ notes that while the Indian video OTT market is still young, “... the video OTT market globally has entered into the growth phase of the market life cycle.

With a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 22.6 per cent during the period of 2017-2022, the Indian video OTT market is poised to outperform the global video OTT market, which is pegged to have a CAGR of 10.1 per cent.”

The report pegs the size of the market at $823 million (5,363 crore) by the end of 2022, a nearly three-fold rise from the tiny $297 million it recorded in 2017.

“The five fundamental drivers of this convergent business model are uninterrupted connectivity, mobile devices becoming the primary source of content consumption, the need to move away from traditional revenue streams, value shifting from content creators to platforms, and ability to provide a personalised offering to the consumer,” the report noted. The fact that the number of smartphone users in the country is expected to touch 859 million by 2022 from 468 million users in 2017, and that India has one of the world’s cheapest data tariffs, is also expected to provide a huge boost to video OTT adoption.

Smartphones are already one of the fastest growing modes of content consumption in India, fuelled by a large population of youth who seem to have shifted away from television-based consumption.

“Internet consumption is clearly on the rise in India. The important factor for the Video-on-Demand industry is the availability of devices that are compatible with online video viewing. A large volume of consumption occurs on smartphones,” the report said.