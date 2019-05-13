Home Business

Airtel offers HDFC Life Insurance cover with Rs 249 plan

The insurance cover would be of Rs 4 lakh, Airtel said in a statement.

Published: 13th May 2019 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Bharti Airtel. (File photo | Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose only

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Monday said that it has partnered with HDFC Life Insurance to bundle an insurance cover with its Rs 249 prepaid plan.

The insurance cover would be of Rs 4 lakh, Airtel said in a statement.

"Airtel has launched a prepaid bundle that will come with an in-built life insurance cover (term plan) from HDFC Life Insurance. Airtel's new Rs 249 prepaid bundle will come with Rs 4 lakh life cover from HDFC Life along with 2GB data, unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS/day," the statement said.

The recharge would be valid for 28 days and the policy cover would be active in line with the recharge, it added.

"A customer needs to enrol for the insurance cover after the first recharge through SMS, My Airtel app or a retailer. The insurance renews automatically for subsequent recharges," the statement said.

The policy would be available to customers in the age group of 18-54 years and requires no paperwork or medical examination.

A physical copy of the insurance cover can be provided on request, Airtel said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HDFC Life Insurance Bharti Airtel Airtel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Actors Crazy Mohan (R) and Manivannan in 'Sishya'. (File Photo | EPS)
RIP 'Crazy' Mohan: Tamil cinema will miss its original funny man
actor-writer Girish Karnad at the 7th edition of 'Bangalore Literature Festival BLF in Bengaluru. (File | PTI)
Why India will miss Girish Karnad
Gallery
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
Girish Karnad gestures after addressing the media in Bangalore as Jnanpith awardee U R Ananthamurthy looks on. (File Photo | EPS)
Girish Karnad: Remembering the multifaceted man who straddled the worlds of theatre and cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp