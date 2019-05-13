Airtel offers HDFC Life Insurance cover with Rs 249 plan

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Telecom major Bharti Airtel on Monday said that it has partnered with HDFC Life Insurance to bundle an insurance cover with its Rs 249 prepaid plan.

The insurance cover would be of Rs 4 lakh, Airtel said in a statement.

"Airtel has launched a prepaid bundle that will come with an in-built life insurance cover (term plan) from HDFC Life Insurance. Airtel's new Rs 249 prepaid bundle will come with Rs 4 lakh life cover from HDFC Life along with 2GB data, unlimited calls to any network and 100 SMS/day," the statement said.

The recharge would be valid for 28 days and the policy cover would be active in line with the recharge, it added.

"A customer needs to enrol for the insurance cover after the first recharge through SMS, My Airtel app or a retailer. The insurance renews automatically for subsequent recharges," the statement said.

The policy would be available to customers in the age group of 18-54 years and requires no paperwork or medical examination.

A physical copy of the insurance cover can be provided on request, Airtel said.