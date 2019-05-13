Home Business

April passenger cars sales down 20 per cent

Passenger cars sales in the domestic market dropped to 160,279 units from 200,183 units sold during April 2018.

Published: 13th May 2019 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Maruti Baleno

Maruti Baleno (Photo| Nexa Baleno website)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Passenger cars' sales declined 19.93 per cent in April as low demand along with high interest cost continued to dent purchases.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), passenger cars sales in the domestic market dropped to 160,279 units from 200,183 units sold during April 2018.

Among the other sub-segments of passenger vehicles, the number of utility vehicles sold in India went down by 6.67 per cent to 73,854 units in April 2019, while 13,408 vans were sold last month, down 30.11 per cent from 2018.

Overall, passenger vehicle sales declined 17.07 per cent in April to 247,541 units from 298,504 units.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
passenger cars sales

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Voting Round 6: Crowds gather as polling kicks off in New Delhi
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi voted at a polling booth in NP Senior Secondary School in Aurangzeb Lane, Delhi and raked up the issues of demonetisation and GST, while adding that 'love will win' in these elections. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Voting Round 6: 'Modi used hatred in his campaign, we used love' says Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
Mumbai Indians defeated the defending champions CSK by one run in the IPL final in Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their fourth IPL title, the most number of titles than any other franchise. (Photo | PTI)
Malinga is hero as Mumbai Indians clinch record-breaking fourth IPL title beating CSK in last-ball thriller!
Many prominent leaders including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit and BJP state president Manoj Tiwari exercised their democratic franchise in the sixth phase of polling in the Lok
Kejriwal, Sonia, Rahul, and other leaders queue-up as voters seal their fate in sixth phase of polling
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp