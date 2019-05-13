April passenger cars sales down 20 per cent

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Passenger cars' sales declined 19.93 per cent in April as low demand along with high interest cost continued to dent purchases.

According to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), passenger cars sales in the domestic market dropped to 160,279 units from 200,183 units sold during April 2018.

Among the other sub-segments of passenger vehicles, the number of utility vehicles sold in India went down by 6.67 per cent to 73,854 units in April 2019, while 13,408 vans were sold last month, down 30.11 per cent from 2018.

Overall, passenger vehicle sales declined 17.07 per cent in April to 247,541 units from 298,504 units.