FMP maturities see net outflows of S17,644 crore in April, risk aversion at play now

MC Vaijayanthi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Association of Mutual Funds of India (AMFI) data released last week for the month of April was very much a reflection of the trends in equity and debt markets.

While equity is always seen as a riskier option, many investors choose debt-related funds considering them to be risk-free and more or less offering a fixed return. The Fixed Maturity Plans (FMP) or the fixed term plans were in the news recently, with some of the schemes that redeemed in April curtailing payouts or extending them. The credit events of 2018 have come to haunt the FMPs much akin to what happened after the global financial crisis of 2008.

The FMP outflows in April was `17,644 crore, and the inflows were `384 crore, as six new funds were launched. According to AMFI’s chief executive officer NS Venkatesh, the large outflows in FMPs were due to natural redeeming of the funds at the end of their term. FMPs are close-ended debt schemes with a little over three years’ duration; it is also the most popular option due to tax benefits. FMPs come with a fixed tenure launch, and closing dates with an indicative return that is reflective of the interest rate scenario prevailing at that time. From the time the indexation benefit on long-term capital gains was changed to those who stay invested for at least three years, the ‘little over three years’ as the option became attractive.

The tax advantage over the bank fixed deposits gives an edge to investors in higher tax bracket, apart from perhaps a higher yield in FMPs. While interest earned on Fixed Deposits (FD) are added to tax payer’s income, the FMP maturity attracts long-term capital gains with indexation benefits for the three-year-plus tenure. FDs offer a fixed interest rate, whereas FMPs give only an indicative return. FMPs are listed on stock exchanges in order to provide liquidity, unlike FDs where only a premature withdrawal is possible.

However, the trading is poor in FMPs and it is better for investors who can lock in their money for the duration of the scheme.

FDs may offer lower return, but may not carry the credit risk as FMPs do. FMPs are ideally suited for high networth individuals looking for tax benefits and are willing to take risks. Those averse to risk would do well to stay invested in bank FDs.

At present, the risk aversion is likely to play out as credit markets are yet to settle down after the recent crisis.

