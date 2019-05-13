Home Business

Honda confirms closure of UK car plant that employs 3,500 

Honda said the closure is not Brexit-driven but "is part of Honda's broader global strategy in response to changes to the automotive industry.

Published: 13th May 2019 08:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 08:34 PM   |  A+A-

Honda, Takahiro Hachigo

Honda President and CEO Takahiro Hachigo. (AP photo)

By PTI

LONDON:  Honda has confirmed its western England car factory, which employs 3,500 people, will close in 2021.

The Japanese carmaker announced Monday that the Swindon plant will shut in two years, "at the end of the current model's production life cycle.

" Honda makes its popular Civic model at the factory, 115 km west of London.

Reports of the closure first emerged in February, heightening concerns about the impact of Brexit-related uncertainty on the U.K economy.

Honda said the closure is not Brexit-driven but "is part of Honda's broader global strategy in response to changes to the automotive industry.

" It said it had spoken to the British government and union consultants, but "no viable alternatives to the proposed closure of the Swindon plant have been identified.

