Maruti opens 300th commercial vehicle retail outlet

With 300 outlets in less than three years, the Maruti Suzuki commercial retail outlet network is now present in over 230 cities across the country.

Published: 13th May 2019 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2019 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki India (File Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: In a move to focus on its commercial vehicles segment, automobile major Maruti Suzuki India on Monday said that it has opened its 300th "Commercial" retail outlet in the country.

"Our expanding 'Commercial Channel' network strength stands testimony to this alignment with the customer," Maruti Suzuki India Executive Director (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava said in a statement.

"In addition to our sales network, Maruti Suzuki's well-spread service network of over 3,630 service touch points across 1,780 cities boosts confidence of the commercial vehicle buyer."

According to the statement, with 300 outlets in less than three years, the Maruti Suzuki commercial retail outlet network is now present in over 230 cities across the country.

Maruti Suzuki Commercial retail outlet Commercial Channel network

