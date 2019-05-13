NBFC bomb ticking: Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Among the host of stressed assets already crippling the economy, add a clutch of large non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) because of their misadventures, cautions Corporate Affairs Secretary Injeti Srinivas.

In an interview to PTI, Srinivas warns an NBFC crisis is imminent. “There is an imminent crisis in the NBFC sector. There is a credit squeeze, over-leveraging, excessive concentration, massive mismatch between assets and liabilities, coupled with some misadventures by some very large entities, which is a perfect recipe for disaster,” Srinivas says.

On the flip side, responsible NBFCs are managing their risk well and are not in trouble, Srinivas points out, adding corporate governance in India is being put to test.

“It is a defining moment. The way things are moving, in the medium to long term it will be for the good. In the short term, there can be turbulence,” he says.

“If you are responsible, you manage the risks.”

